Two stand-out players in LSU's defensive secondary -- safety Grant Delpit and defensive back Greedy Williams -- have been named finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, an annual honor given to the nation's best defensive back.

Delpit and Williams, both sophomores, are two of three players on the list from the Southeastern Conference. They're joined by Georgia's DeAndre Baker. There are 14 finalists in all.

Delpit leads LSU in tackles for loss with 8.5 and is tied for team-high honors in sacks with four. His five interceptions rank first in the nation. Delpit is coming off a 10-tackle, 2-interception, 1-sack game in LSU’s win over Mississippi State. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Williams, considered one of the top cover corners in college football, has 23 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) are former LSU players who've captured the award.

The award will be given out Feb. 5, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

2018 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalists

Ugochukwu Amadi, Oregon, Safety, Sr.

DeAndre Baker, Georgia, Cornerback, Sr.

Kris Boyd, Texas, Cornerback, Sr.

Nate Brooks, North Texas, Cornerback, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Safety, So.

Richie Grant, UCF, Safety, RSo.

Lavert Hill, Michigan, Cornerback, Jr.

Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami (FL), Cornerback, Sr.

Jaquan Johnson, Miami (FL), Safety, Sr.

Julian Love, Notre Dame, Cornerback, Jr.

Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, Cornerback, Sr.

Taylor Rapp, Washington, Safety, Jr.

Caden Sterns, Texas, Safety, Fr.

Greedy Williams, LSU, Cornerback, So.