The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's Texas Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Tuesday night in Houston's NRG Stadium.
Wilson Alexander
Kansas State 27, LSU 13
There’s a lot stacking up against LSU in this game. The team has 45 scholarship players on the depth chart and a hodgepodge coaching staff. The quarterback might be a converted wide receiver. The back of the defense was gutted. Meanwhile, Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is on track to return from an injury. LSU has fought all season, but it doesn’t have the personnel.
Sheldon Mickles
Kansas State 24, LSU 12
You'd have to do a lot of convincing to make me take LSU in this spot. Absolutely, give the Tigers a ton of credit for just being here. Upsetting Texas A&M in the season finale was a monumental task in itself, but managing a coaching change, transfers, opt-outs, COVID and everything but an earthquake should make them a sentimental favorite. It all catches up to them here.
Scott Rabalais
Kansas State 19, LSU 16
Despite all the transfers and injuries and opt-outs and coaching changes, I can’t shake the notion that the Tigers are more talented than the Wildcats. But overriding that is the lack of key players and personnel for LSU, topped by the huge uncertainty at quarterback. I think the Tigers give Kansas State a fight, but the Wildcats pull out a low scoring, somewhat ugly game.
Leah Vann
Kansas State 21, LSU 10
Kansas State first-team All-American running back Deuce Vaughn is the main driver of this offense and LSU is expected to be without many its key pieces that made its defense great on the back end of the season.