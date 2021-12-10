On the day after his team committed 17 turnovers in a blowout of Ohio University on Dec. 1, Will Wade was on a recruiting trip when he startled the co-pilot of the school plane on which he was traveling.
Even though LSU eventually overcame the miscues in a 66-51 win, it was the second consecutive game in which the Tigers gave the ball away 17 times. Wade was fuming.
“I was sitting in the back and I had the table out,” he said. “I got so mad I hit the table. The co-pilot said, ‘Are you all right, Coach?’ I said, ‘No, we just turned the ball over against Ohio again.’ ”
The rash of turnovers was the biggest thing Wade took out of his unbeaten team’s eighth win, and he set about finding ways to fix it after watching the game tape four times before returning home that night.
Luckily, perhaps, No. 25 LSU didn’t have another game to prepare for at the time because of a nine-day layoff from competition because of final exams.
But they returned to practice last Saturday, and the next test comes at 5 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers take on Georgia Tech (5-3) in one of four games in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta.
The game will be played in State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and will be televised by ESPN2.
“It’s been an interesting week, obviously, with exams,” Wade said Thursday. “It’s a different-type time for our team.”
The good thing, he said, was the Tigers had time to work on their offensive deficiencies for a few days without having to spend time preparing for an opponent.
The other big things Wade was concerned with were offensive rebounding, which is usually a strength for his LSU teams, and ball movement.
Against Ohio, LSU had just four rebounds on 26 missed shots.
“Screening, ball movement, valuing the ball, going to the glass,” he said. “Really, ball movement and valuing the ball go directly with going to the offensive glass.
“We spent time on that, that’s the stuff we can correct. That’s the stuff that’s most easily correctable, and that’s what we’ve tried to spend a majority of our time on.”
Wade has spent less time worrying about his defense, which continues to lead the nation in field-goal defense (33.1%) and is third in scoring defense (53.8) and steals (12.5). The Tigers are also eighth in turnovers forced (19.4).
LSU’s defense will be challenged by Georgia Tech, which is coached by Josh Pastner.
Wade said Pastner uses a “Princeton-style offense,” which means lots of backdoor plays and backdoor cuts — an offense the Tigers have yet to see this season.
The Yellow Jackets’ top threat is 6-foot-5 guard Michael Devoe, who leads the nation with 23.6 points per game. He poured in 37 points in an 88-78 win over Georgia and 33 in a 70-66 loss to Wisconsin.
Wade hopes the game goes smoother than his team’s travel plans after LSU got off to a rocky start Friday.
They were to depart from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on a chartered flight at 10 a.m., but “plane issues” kept the Tigers on the ground for more than six hours.
They returned to campus for a practice that was supposed to be held at Atlanta's Morehouse College before finally getting in the air at 4:19 p.m. They landed at 6:25 p.m. EST.
“It’ll be a good for our guys to play in an NBA arena in a big-time venue,” Wade said Thursday. “And it’s a great event.”