TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The doors to Alabama's indoor practice facility opened. Reporters filed in, peeking, searching for the quarterback who was supposed to be there.

Nick Saban had said the injured star would be returning for the first time since suffering a right high-ankle sprain against Tennessee on Oct. 19.

Tua Tagovailoa was unseen.

Glances were cast. News updates were tweeted, retweeted.

Had the Heisman candidate suffered a setback? Was his being withheld during the five-minute media viewing a gag on the press? A smoke-and-mirrors signal to LSU which concealed Tagovailoa's true condition?

The Crimson Tide coach was already weary of the subject with its the-sky-is-falling tones.

He'd gotten snippy at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham. A reporter asked if Saban was optimistic whether Tagovailoa will play against LSU on Nov. 9, and he said, "I've got no crystal ball. I don't know how he's going to do in Wednesday's practice. I don't know how he'll do after that. Is it fair to say I don't know? Nobody knows."

And before any reporter asked about Wednesday afternoon's practice, Saban opened his afternoon news conference by getting Tagovailoa's status out of the way.

The quarterback had taken "some snaps" in practice, Saban said, but wasn't involved in any game-style, team drills.

"And again," Saban said, "this is going to be a day-by-day, game-day decision and there's nothing really else I can say about it. I can tell you that his mentality has been really good in terms of how he's working with the things he's doing and how he's progressing and his attitude toward trying to get back on the field and trying to progress. That's always a good sign."

It doesn't take much to understand Tagovailoa's injury has come at an inconvenient time.

The championship-stakes showdown between No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) and No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 9 is already drawing comparisons to the "Game of the Century" of 2011, and for the first time since the Tigers beat the Tide 9-6 on that November night, this particular reprise might actually live up to its billing.

This is not the same LSU team that lost to Alabama 29-0 in a top 5 matchup in Tiger Stadium last year.

"They're a completely different offense," Saban said.

Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is on pace to break every passing record in school history, and LSU's scoring average per game (46.8) is more than a touchdown ahead of the program record (38.6 in 2007).

To add insult to injury — well, there aren't really that many injuries in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said frequently within the past few weeks that this is the healthiest the Tigers have been all season.

Safety Todd Harris is LSU's only starter out for the season — lost after suffering a knee injury against Northwestern State on Sept. 14 — and JaCoby Stevens has shared the league's defensive player of the week award after the last two games in a similar role.

The injured list is long in Tuscaloosa, and although it hasn't yet toppled the Tide, it's cumbersome enough to cause concern.

It all started when preseason All-American inside linebacker Dylan Moses was lost for the season because of a knee injury suffered in preseason camp. Then senior linebacker Joshua McMillon also went down for the year with a major knee injury.

Freshmen Shane Lee and Christian Harris have filled in the middle at Mike and Will linebacker, and at times the Alabama rush defense struggled. In a 59-31 win over Ole Miss on Sept. 28, the Rebels rushed for 280 yards — the most since Texas A&M recorded 287 against the Tide in 2016.

Since then, Alabama has given up an average of 115.6 yards rushing per game in wins against Texas A&M, Tennessee and Arkansas.

"Dylan was a great player," Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain said. "He was a key player to our defense, so we just moved around. As far as a whole defensive unit, we're doing well. We communicate on the front and run to the ball. The linebackers are doing a great job. I feel like our defense is turning it up a notch."

But the injuries continued to pile up.

Starting safety Jarded Mayden, who started in Alabama's first seven games, missed the Arkansas game because of a pulled groin, although Saban told reporters he could've played in an emergency.

The list swelled against Arkansas: starting center Landon Dickerson and left guard Evan Neal both left the game with injuries, running back Najee Harris twisted his ankle, wide receiver DeVonta Smith bruised his shoulder and defensive back Shyheim Carter also left the game because of an injury.

All seemed pretty minor in the game, including tight end Miller Forristall's. The team's sixth-leading receiver with 131 yards and three touchdowns went back into the game after being checked on the sideline; Saban said the team later learned that Forristall suffered an injury to his voice box that requires surgery and will put him out four-to-six weeks.

Tagovailoa's injury is the one that cuts deepest.

And although he hasn't yet publicly practiced, Orgeron said he's still preparing for the Crimson Tide quarterback to play.

But if Tagovailoa doesn't, it'll be the guy who took the first snaps in practice Wednesday: backup Mac Jones, who was 18-of-22 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns in Alabama's 48-7 win over Arkansas — his first full start since Tua's injury.

"I knew he was ready with his abilities," said running back Brian Robinson, who has rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns this season. "It was just the mental side of it. He just had to cross and once he gets locked in, focused on the game, it was just like playing high school ball all over again."