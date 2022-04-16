FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A group of booing fans to his back, LSU designated hitter Brayden Jobert kicked the dirt when he walked into the batter's box in the top of the seventh inning.
He defiantly kept one foot in the box as he adjusted the velcro on his gloves and twisted his bat. Just two innings earlier, the umpire called him out after Jobert took too long to step into the box with two runners on base. The call brought LSU coach Jay Johnson out of the dugout to exchange words with the umpire.
"I saw what was happening and I was trying to call a timeout and it was pretty loud at the time and he (the umpire) didn't acknowledge that," Johnson said. "But after that, he did what he did."
Unfortunately for Jobert, his next appearance had the same outcome. It symbolized the Tigers' entire weekend in Fayetteville as they couldn't string together enough hits to overcome the Razorbacks in a 6-2 loss Saturday to complete a series sweep at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Arkansas Razorbacks (28-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference) proved that fielding and good pitching can win games against vaunted offenses.
After handing the Tigers (23-12, 7-8) their first shutout loss of the season Friday night, the Razorbacks dominated again, even putting together a four-run inning that would have seemed more likely from the Tigers this season.
The Razorbacks batted .333 with runners in scoring position as opposed to the Tigers' .143 on Saturday, despite the Tigers hitting .297 overall to the Razorbacks' .214.
"We didn't get them in," Johnson said. "Just got to go to work on Monday and improve, we're halfway through the SEC schedule and we need to get better to beat the teams at the top."
The Tigers had more hits in the first two innings than they did in the previous night’s game, scoring their first run in the top of the second when Dylan Crews hammered a ball down the left-field line for a home run and 1-0 lead.
Jobert's missed opportunity in the top of the fifth stung. LSU had two on base off a pair of singles by Cade Doughty and Josh Pearson. Facing an 0-2 count, Jobert stepped out of the batter's box while going through his routine. Just as he tapped his feet with his bat before walking back in, the umpire called a strike for his delay. Jobert stood, dumbfounded, with no more strikes at his disposal and LSU still clinging to a 1-0 lead.
"That's the first time I've ever seen that, but it was my fault," Jobert said. "It didn't bother me at all, the crowd obviously got into it, but I just need to be better."
Freshman right-hander Sam Dutton got the start on the bump for LSU and allowed only two hits through four innings. He was relieved by Grant Taylor in the bottom of the fifth after walking Braydon Webb to lead it off, but Taylor could not diffuse the inning.
After Jalen Battles knocked a single to center field, Peyton Stovall hit a ball straight toward Taylor’s glove. Taylor caught it, then dropped it a split second later, allowing Stovall to reach and Webb to score on the error. Zack Gregory drew a walk to load the bases, and Cayden Wallace’s single brought home two more runs for a 3-1 Arkansas lead.
Left-hander Riley Cooper came on in relief of Taylor, inheriting runners at the corners. Gregory scored on a fly out to capture a 4-1 lead.
LSU scored its second run in the top of the sixth off the bat of Tre' Morgan, whose single to center field scored Josh Stevenson to cut the deficit to 4-2.
"The at-bat before, he definitely pushed me backwards," Morgan said. "I tried to lock into that next one and get the job done, we were down three, I had that RBI at second to cut the lead in half."
But the Razorbacks padded their lead after Brady Slavens added a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh off of reliever Paul Gervase.
LSU outhit the Razorbacks 11-6, but the Tigers left 13 runners on base to Arkansas' four.