A tradition born in 2003, synonymous with success both on and off the field, has its newest member on the 2021 LSU football team.
LSU place kicker Avery Atkins, who has served as the team's kickoff specialist since 2018, will don the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers during the 2021 campaign.
Atkins is the school's all-time leader in kickoffs (270), kickoff yards (16.991) and touchbacks (227). The Auburn, Alabama, native is a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and received his undergraduate degree this May in kinesiology. He will join linebacker Damone Clark in wearing the No. 18
No. 18 at LSU means more than just a number. It's given to the player who displays a selfless attitude and, the program says, epitomizes what being an LSU football player means.
The tradition began with quarterback Matt Mauck, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2003. The number was then passed down to Jacob Hester, who was part of the 2007 national championship team.
Last season, the No. 18 was shared by two players: running back Chris Curry and linebacker Damone Clark. Before that, NFL first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson was No. 18 along with center Lloyd Cushenberry (couldn't wear it because of offensive line rules) during the Tigers' 15-0 2019 championship run.
Below is a full list of players who have worn the No.18 jersey since the tradition started in 2003.
The No. 18 Club
- QB Matt Mauck (2003)
- FB Jacob Hester (2004-07)
- TE Richard Dickson (2008-09)
- RB Richard Murphy (2010)
- DB Brandon Taylor (2011)
- DT Bennie Logan (2012)
- LB Lamin Barrow (2013)
- RB Terrence Magee (2014)
- CB Tre'Davious White (2015-16)
- FB/TE John David Moore and DT Christian LaCouture (2017)
- TE Foster Moreau (2018)
- C Lloyd Cushenberry and LB K'Lavon Chaisson (2019)
- RB Chris Curry and LB Damone Clark (2020)
- PK Avery Atkins and LB Damone Clark (2021)