LSU added its 13th player through the transfer portal this afternoon, this time bolstering their linebacker room.
Kolbe Fields, an Archbishop Rummel grad in the class of 2021, joins the Tigers program after spending just one season at South Carolina.
LSU Football's Twitter announced his decision today, after he originally entered the transfer portal back on January 24.
Welcome home, @therealkolbe! He’s officially a Tiger. https://t.co/mzjRqVRCO5 pic.twitter.com/MpytJNuvH2— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 6, 2022
Fields, a New Orleans native, appeared in four games with the Gamecocks, recording just one tackle before taking his redshirt for the season.
A former three-star recruit while starring for Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, Fields joins a linebacker room who returns Micah Bakersville, Mike Jones Jr., and added five-star linebacker recruit Harold Perkins during signing day earlier this week.