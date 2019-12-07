Joe Burrow has no equal in SEC history -- at least not in the areas that count most on the scoreboard.

Burrow tied the record against Texas A&M and entered the SEC Championship with 44 scoring passes. It took him just eight plays on offense to set his name alone, lobbing a 23-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on LSU's first offensive possession.

Joe Burrow's record came of LSU's first drive of the #SECChampionship and came with a fun footnote.



- Burrow on drive: 66 yards passing.

Catches by:

- Edwards-Helaire (3 yards)

- Marshall (24 yards)

- Chase (23 yards)

- *Joe Burrow* (16 yards) ⤵️pic.twitter.com/zdOmDASAbv — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 7, 2019

Burrow's 45th touchdown pass broke a tie with former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, set in the 2017 season. Burrow tied the record last week against Texas A&M.

LSU kicked off to start the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and led 7-0 after the score.

The connection with Chase was the wide receiver's 18th scoring catch of the season, which tied him for the SEC record that had been held by Florida's Anthony Reidel since 1996.

Burrow has already broken the SEC record for receiving yards, a total he increased to 4,432 yards with the scoring drive. And 16 of those yards were credited back to Burrow after he caught a deflected pass and ran for the first down himself.

Burrow also broke the LSU record for total touchdowns with 72 in his career, passing the mark of former Tigers quarterback Tommy Hodson. Burrow's scores break down as 10 rushing touchdowns and 62 passing touchdowns spanning his 26 games with the Tigers.

The record he broke has stood since Hodson's final season in 1989. His totals spanned four years and 44 games, with 69 of his 71 career touchdowns coming through the air.

Check back for updates.

SEC single-season TD passing leaders

45 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019

44 Drew Lock, Missouri, 2017

43 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 2018

40 Andre Woodson, Kentucky, 2007

39 Danny Wuerfful, Florida, 1996