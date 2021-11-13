Garrett Nussmeier stood on the far end of the sideline and watched the Arkansas players chase their kicker down the middle of Tiger Stadium. He felt responsible for this loss after throwing an interception in overtime. The freshman quarterback waited for a moment, his face shielded by his helmet.
On the field in front of him, Arkansas kicker Cam Little was the center of a celebration Saturday night. His game-winning field goal had beaten LSU 16-13 in overtime. While the Razorbacks celebrated, the Tigers sulked. They had pushed a highly regarded team to the brink for the second straight week and lost again. Senior right tackle Austin Deculus stared into the sky.
As his teammates made their way to the locker room, Nussmeier followed, jogging alongside freshman receiver Jack Bech. Their touchdown had provided some of the only offense in a game filled with missed chances. Soon, Nussmeier stared straight ahead and blamed himself. He looked disappointed and mad.
“It was a great play call,” Nussmeier said of his overtime interception. “That is on me. I have to make the play and be smarter in overtime. I can’t turn the ball over. We kick a field goal, and we keep playing.”
Nussmeier didn’t have to take so much responsibility. As coach Ed Orgeron said, the call was a fade to the right corner of the end zone. One play didn’t define the game. Nussmeier followed instructions. He lofted the pass to junior wide receiver Devonta Lee. But the ball tailed inside, slightly off-target, and Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown intercepted the pass.
“He threw the ball he was called to throw,” Orgeron said.
The turnover let Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) win the game with a field goal. Little kicked a 37-yarder three plays later, and LSU lost its first overtime game since a 74-72 overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018.
“I feel bad for these kids, man,” Orgeron said. “I feel bad.”
He paused.
“I just feel bad. Really do. Two weeks in a row. We could've put them in a better position to win. They played their hearts out. Too many mistakes.”
The loss particularly stung because of how similar it felt to LSU’s 20-14 loss to No. 2 Alabama last weekend. Once again, the Tigers played well on defense, holding Arkansas to 281 yards. The Razorbacks went 3 for 16 on third down. They punted eight times, including six straight punts in the first half.
But once again, LSU’s offense struggled, unable to finish an upset win despite plenty of opportunities to do so. The Tigers (4-6, 2-5) reached Arkansas territory eight times. Five of the drives ended without points, two finished by turnovers, including Nussmeier’s final interception.
“The defense has come out two weeks in a row now and played like one of the best defenses in the country,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “We had more than enough chances to win the game. This week and last week. Back-to-back weeks the offense letting down the team. It's disappointing.”
Though Nussmeier provided a jolt at times after taking over for sophomore Max Johnson in the first quarter, LSU’s offense struggled throughout the game regardless of who played quarterback. LSU gained 308 yards. It averaged 3.9 yards per play in regulation.
Johnson, who had started every game this season, played the first two possessions. LSU punted on both, and Nussmeier entered for the first significant snaps of his career. Johnson went 3 of 6 for 21 yards. He spent the rest of the game on the sideline warming his hands in case LSU put him back in. It never did.
“We were so far into it,” Orgeron said. “I felt like we were going to let Garrett play and give him a shot. He made some good plays. I didn't want to go back when things went south again. I didn't want to put him back in there.”
Trailing 3-0, Nussmeier helped position LSU for a game-tying field goal on his first drive. Then the Tigers took the lead on the next possession, spinning away from a sack and slinging a 29-yard touchdown to Bech, who jumped in the back of the end zone. He tapped his left foot inbounds as he fell backward.
It appeared Nussmeier had arrived with his gunslinger approach, but LSU didn’t score another point until the fourth quarter. The Tigers punted on three of their next four drives. The other possession ended when LSU tried a direct snap to running back Tyrion Davis-Price inside the red zone. The ball bounced off his hands. Arkansas recovered.
“I wish we could've had that call back,” Orgeron said.
“That was a back-breaker,” Shanahan said. “At that point in the game, we were getting into a little bit of a rhythm. From there, we never got it going again it felt like.”
While the offense flailed, LSU’s defense controlled the game. Using a similar approach to the one that held Alabama to a season-low 20 points the previous weekend, LSU continued a stretch of impressive defensive play. The Tigers blitzed often, particularly on third down, and rattled Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. The Razorbacks finished the first half with 101 yards.
LSU began struggling to tackle Jefferson, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound redshirt sophomore. He evaded at least four sacks, and five plays after Cade York missed a 55-yard field goal in the third quarter, Jefferson spun away from linebacker Damone Clark on a blitz up the middle.
Jefferson stepped up in the pocket. He ran to his right. LSU’s players scrambled. The dash left running back Dominique Johnson wide open downfield. Jay Ward, the closest defender, was 10 yards away. Johnson easily scored as Arkansas tied the game 10-10.
The downside of Nussmeier’s gunslinger tendencies appeared on the following drive when he threw an interception while trying to fit a pass into tight coverage. Four plays later, Arkansas lined up for a 53-yard field goal. The Razorbacks converted a fake after a timeout. LSU soon forced a 27-yard field goal anyway, but the points later helped push the game to overtime.
“We put in our field goal block unit,” Orgeron said, “but we were not prepared for that.”
LSU forced three-and-outs on the next two drives, giving the offense a chance. While York kicked a game-tying field goal at the end of the third quarter, LSU’s two drives in the fourth quarter resulted in zero points.
“This is about us sticking together," Orgeron said. "It’s hard right now.”