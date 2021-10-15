BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference announced Friday that LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey will be featured on SEC Network’s "Out of Pocket" with Andraya Carter and Alyssa Lang at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 for the conference’s Build Up 2 Basketball.
The SEC is using Build Up 2 Basketball in place of its typical in-person media days. Mulkey will have an interview with Carter and Lang on their show.
The Tigers begin their season 11 a.m. Nov. 9 against Nicholls State.
“We have goals that we have to accomplish before we ever think along the lines of a NCAA tournament,” Mulkey said Wednesday. “You give them little goals throughout the year and when you achieve those goals, we celebrate them. The NCAA tournament will take care of itself if you can finish in the upper half of this league. But we have other goals that are just as important as that in order to build this program for the long-term.”
On Oct. 26, the Fast Break Club will host a kickoff event that will be open for all fans to attend inside the PMAC. The event starts at 6 p.m. and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Mulkey and her staff. There will be food and a cash bar. LSU Cheerleaders, Tiger Girls and Mike the Tiger will be in attendance.
LSU will host two exhibition games before the start of its season, both of which will be free for fans to attend. Following each exhibition, the team will be available for autographs. The first will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 against Langston. Fans are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and along with autographs, the team will hand out trick-or-treat candy. The Tigers’ final tune-up will be 6 p.m. Nov. 4 when they host Loyola.