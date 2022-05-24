HOOVER, Ala. — After Jacob Hasty came off the mound in the seventh inning of an April 5 game against Grambling, he told his parents that if he never pitched again at LSU, at least he knew he could still pitch. Nobody, he said, could take that away from him.
The left-hander was the final pitcher in a seven-inning midweek game with a flyout and a strikeout to finish off a 16-3 win in front of a nearly empty set of stands at Alex Box Stadium. It was the third-year sophomore’s long-awaited first appearance of the season — and, he hoped, his chance to kick off the type of year he’s waited 2½ seasons to have.
“That devil is under attack on him, because of the fact that he is strong in his faith and and we as a family are that way,” said Jennifer Hasty, Jacob’s mom. “So I was just like, ‘Lord, just tell me, you know, what — what are we missing? What are we supposed to be learning from this?’ ”
Hasty was doing everything right. He had just made LSU's traveling roster in 2020, and he was boarding the team bus for a series at Ole Miss on March 13 — only for the season to get canceled.
And in his true sophomore year, with a bevy of newcomers on the team, Hasty fell through the cracks. He quietly appeared in 19 games but didn’t have the breakout season he’d hoped. There was talk of moving on, his mom said, but Hasty wanted to stay with his teammates and see what a new coaching staff had to offer.
So he gave it his everything. Hasty takes a group of teammates to Bible study weekly — and when he struggled with his command early this season, not getting his shot, he rallied together some other seldom-used teammates on off days. They put in extra work among themselves.
“There were a handful of us that weren’t pitching at the time, and when you’re not on the mound for a couple of months facing live batters, you’re not setting yourself up for success,” said Hasty, who could play a pivotal role for LSU this week as the Tigers gear up for the Southeastern Conference tournament, attempting to boost their chances at hosting an NCAA regional in June.
“It was a way for (me to) help everybody on the team get better, just to stay fresh when our number was called.”
Other pitchers were left-hander Trey Shaffer and right-handers Michael Fowler, Will Hellmers and Garrett Edwards. Braden Doughty, the bullpen catcher, caught all the pitchers who needed the reps. Some of the position players included Jack Merrifield, Luke Leto, Josh Stevenson and Collier Cranford — the latter of whom started six of the Tigers' final seven regular-season games.
Their work didn’t go unnoticed by teammates who were getting the playing time.
“It’s been really cool watching (Hasty) go through this season and keep that same attacking mentality that he's had since the fall and just wait for his opportunity to use it,” reliever Eric Reyzelman said May 6 after a win at Alabama. “Now, he's literally blown by everyone. The breaking ball is unbelievable — it’s MLB stuff, and it's so awesome to see because he deserves it. Best guy in the world.”
Earlier this season, Jennifer said, she wasn’t sure Hasty would get another long look. But she told her son that first-year coach Jay Johnson wouldn’t have brought him this far just to “throw him to the wolves.”
Then, when Hasty came out of the bullpen for an appearance at Arkansas in April, Jennifer said she saw the clouds part and a beam of light shining on the mound.
“That's when I saw a major difference in him with his confidence,” Jennifer said.
Hasty worked one inning and allowed one hit. He’s been a key piece of the bullpen since then, one of many LSU relievers who have helped make a big difference on a staff that's dangerously short on starting pitching.
Hasty has a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings over 10 appearances. He has struck out 25 and walked nine.
“Everything worked for him. That dude is gross,” catcher Tyler McManus said after a May 8 outing against Alabama. “Everything goes different directions. He’s hard to catch but fun to catch.”
Hasty struggled throwing strikes at the beginning of this season. That’s common for someone whose key pitches, a sinker and newly developed slider, have a lot of movement.
“He has, for lack of a better term, worked his tail off,” LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said. “We've gotten him on the mound almost every day, every other day for a short spurt, just to sharpen up and develop a little bit more feel with his command. His stuff has a chance to be really good. He has sinkers at a really high level. His sliders are at a really high level when it comes to the metrics part of it, but they're worthless if you can't throw them in the (strike) zone. And that's what we were fighting.”
But Hasty has been durable. He threw 70 pitches May 15 against Ole Miss, then returned to the mound last Friday at Vanderbilt, throwing 47 more.
“I was really happy with myself because that obviously is the biggest mental game I had to push myself through. That was the most pitches I’ve thrown in my career,” Hasty said. “Just sticking to the rehab all week, I was getting loose in the bullpen on Thursday, then had to come around and throw on Friday.”
Johnson said Monday that Hasty’s Friday appearance was a workmanlike performance after his outing against Ole Miss. He had originally planned on saving Hasty to start Saturday’s game — but when LSU captured an early 8-1 lead, he felt confident in Hasty’s ability to help hold the Commodores through three innings to help clinch the series with an 8-3 win.
Going into the SEC tournament, Hasty is another look for the Tigers to use out of the pen — or even as a starter. His late emergence has added the variety that LSU was missing. The team played the first half of the season with just one left-hander, Riley Cooper, following Javen Coleman’s UCL tear and Shaffer’s slow development.
And Hasty's emergence is due in large part to his work ethic.
“I was there in the office talking to Jay (Johnson) and JK (Kelly) every single day,” Hasty said. “I’m sure I was annoying, asking things they wanted to see out of me. And they just kept telling me to keep doing what you’re doing, and your time will come.”