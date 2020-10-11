COLUMBIA, Mo. — Welcome to Film Room, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.
(Click to enlarge photos)
Missouri 45, LSU 41
How It Happened
Explosive plays: A familiar symptom of LSU's defensive issues emerged against Missouri. Receivers caught passes in open space, and, sometimes were uncovered. Wide blocking lanes turned into gashing runs as Missouri averaged 5.5 yards per carry.
Missouri had eight plays that went for 20 or more yards. On average in 2019, LSU surrendered four such plays per game. The chunks of yardage helped Missouri score more points against LSU than it had in its losses against Alabama and Tennessee combined.
LSU has now given up more points in its first three games than at any point its history, and the team's most recent defensive lapses came with every starter available.
"We have to get better," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "There's some things that we need to fix. We need to coach better. There's some things that we need to look at schematically, see where we can get better, and I know we will."
- The first explosive play was a Missouri flea flicker on the first drive of the game. Connor Bazelak's 58-yard touchdown pass to Tauskie Dove was underthrown, and it still surprised the LSU defense enough that Dove was able to slow down, catch the ball and outrun safeties Mo Hampton and JaCoby Stevens. At the time it felt like a gimmick, a one-off that caught LSU's secondary sleeping. This was not the case.
- The second was a run. LSU led 14-7 with 0:32 left in the first quarter when Missouri had a second-and-7 at the LSU 29. Eli Drinkwitz's offense has a reputation for trickiness. Before the game, Stevens said Missouri uses a lot of "eye candy" in its backfield, trying to distract the defense or create a favorable matchup. This play (pictured right) does just that. Missouri receiver Jalen Knox (circled yellow) starts the play with pre-snap motion. He starts on the far right and motions into the backfield. LSU nickel safety Cordale Flott (circled red) immediately turns and signals a call to his teammates. On the opposite end of the field, Stevens (circled green) rushes off the right edge. It's uncertain, but probable, that Stevens rushed because of the motion. He'd be there to stop a potential jet sweep (a Drinkwitz staple). Instead, it's a zone run to the right, and, with Stevens rushing, LSU is already down a defender in the numbers game. A hole opens in the middle. Missouri running back Tyler Badie cuts inside. Linebacker Jabril Cox is a tad late on the play, and Badie steps out of Cox's tackle (red arrow). Eli Ricks, the backside corner, gets in the way of Damone Clark's pursuit (circled blue), and Badie has an open lane for the 29-yard touchdown. "We had some missed tackles," Orgeron said afterward. This one produced points.
- Before the season began, Cox said linebackers would be asked to cover an array of receivers this season. Running backs. Tight ends. Sometimes slot receivers. So far, the linebacker corps has struggled in pass coverage, and each of LSU's opponent has exploited them in some fashion. On a crucial third-and-6 in the second quarter at its 41 (pictured right), Missouri keeps a drive going with a crossing pattern. LSU is up 24-14 with 9:15 left in the second half. Its offense is cooking. A stop perhaps gives the Tigers a chance to pull away with a three-score lead. LSU rushes four defenders, and Bazelak has to roll out to the right. All but one receiver appears to be covered. Knox runs a short, two-yard drag from left to right. Cox passes him off to Clark, who gets caught behind. Bazelak flips a short pass that turns into a 26-yard gain to the LSU 33. "It wasn't just the corners," Orgeron said. "It was the safeties, the linebackers... We've got to eliminate that."
- Missouri's third down conversion cashes into points and keeps the team in the game after another explosive play. On first-and-10 at the LSU 16, Missouri calls an end-around run for Knox. LSU has overloaded the defense on the right side to match Missouri's three receivers. Hampton (circled yellow) and Stingley (circled red) are the only defensive backs remaining on the left side. Stingley is matched up with Micah Wilson man-to-man. This works against Stingley. Wilson cracks down on Hampton (red arrow), and Stingley follows his movement. Tight end Niko Hea (green arrow) crosses from the backfield and has a favorable angle to wall off Stingley and Hampton, and Knox (yellow arrow) has a free sideline for a 16-yard touchdown. Missouri is back in the game 24-21. Last week, we reviewed how Vanderbilt used rub routes to work LSU's tight man coverage against itself. Missouri finds its own unique way here.
- LSU's coverage has broken at least once in each game this season in a way that left an opposing receiver uncovered. In Week 1, no defender picked up the wheel route on Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill's 75-yard touchdown. Vanderbilt running back Ja'Veon Marlow dropped a probable wheel route touchdown in Week 2. Busted coverage produced yet another touchdown against Missouri. On second-and-1 at the LSU 41 (pictured right), neither Ricks nor safety Todd Harris pick up Micah Wilson downfield. It's uncertain whether Ricks was supposed to man up on Wilson, while Harris and Cox took the other receivers; but when Wilson takes off freely downfield, Ricks raises his hands at Harris in confusion. The touchdown ties the game at 31 with 10:46 left in the third quarter. "Too many missed assignments," Orgeron said. "Guys running wide open down the field. That's the No. 1 thing."
- Confusion in coverage led to another Missouri touchdown late in the third quarter. This time, like in LSU's two previous games, the defense didn't pick up the running back out of the backfield. On first-and-10 at the LSU 21 (pictured right), Badie (yellow arrow) runs a circle route from the backfield. It's a delayed pattern that eventually places the running back in the middle of the field. Meanwhile Hea (red arrow) runs vertically downfield. Harris picks him up. Then, LSU's linebackers get crossed up with tight end Logan Christopherson (green arrow). Clark first picks up Christopherson on his short drag route, and, by the time he hands off his assignment to Cox, Badie has already slipped into the opening on the right hash. Badie weaves through the defense for a 21-yard touchdown, which ties the game at 38 with 2:36 left in the third quarter. Perhaps Clark followed Chirstopherson for too long. Perhaps he drifted too far and didn't recover quick enough. "It's confusion with the linebackers," ESPN analyst Rod Gilmore said on the broadcast. "The No. 3 receiver coming out of the backfield, and no one knows who's responsible for him."
- LSU had a 41-38 lead with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter. A stop would've given the ball back to the Tigers offense and Myles Brennan, who finished the game with 430 yards and four touchdowns passing. Instead, another coverage mix-up led to a 69-yard reception for Chance Luper to the LSU 10 (pictured right). The middle of the field is wide open. Sophomore Jay Ward (arrow) appears to lock in man with Knox across the field. The rest of the defenders appear to be in a form of zone. It's uncertain if this created the hole in the middle of the field. Perhaps another defender was supposed to cover the middle. Two plays later, Missouri scored the go-ahead touchdown. Orgeron later said the loss was "all on the defense, and we've got to get it fixed." He noted LSU failed to score four times from the Mizzou 1 at the end of the game. Still, the defense did not hold up its end.