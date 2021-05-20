COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It didn’t make much sense that LSU could lose two starters, see a primary backup injured during pregame warmups, remove its ace after 60 pitches, record one hit until the eighth inning and have a chance to beat Texas A&M.

But baseball can be an unusual game, because that was the situation the Tigers found themselves in a 2-1 loss Thursday night.

LSU lost junior left fielder Gavin Dugas, junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo and sophomore outfielder Mitchell Sanford to injuries. It struggled offensively against Texas A&M starter Dustin Saenz. Its own starter, Landon Marceaux, felt fatigued and left after four innings.

And yet, with the score tied 1-1 in the eighth, LSU put runners on the corners with two outs. Texas A&M searched for a favorable matchup. It intentionally walked Dylan Crews, loading the bases, so Saenz could face a fellow left-hander in freshman Brody Drost.

Drost had entered for Dugas in the fifth inning. He struck out, leaving the go-ahead run 90 feet from home plate. Then the game swung in a matter of minutes. Texas A&M first baseman Will Frizzle led off the bottom of the eighth by crushing his 19th home run this season.

“We didn’t have many options tonight,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “We battled as hard as we could but couldn’t get enough hitting tonight, obviously.”

LSU could miss the SEC tournament. It could also finish 8th. Here's how The Tigers entered their final series 11-16 in the SEC and need one win to move onto the league tournament.

The loss at Olsen Field left LSU with two more games to clinch its spot in the Southeastern Conference tournament next week. More than that, if the Tigers (32-21, 11-17 SEC) don’t win the rest of the series, they will have to make a deep run at the league tournament — and possibly win it — to earn an NCAA bid.

“We dropped one tonight,” Marceaux said. “We need one tomorrow.”

As if the situation didn't carry enough pressure, LSU probably has to play the next two games without DiGiacomo or Dugas.

DiGiacomo was removed after he pulled his hamstring in the third inning. His sudden absence, combined with Sanford pulling his groin during pregame warmups, forced LSU to move junior second baseman Drew Bianco to center field. With infielder Zach Arnold already in the lineup as the designated hitter, Collier Cranford entered at second base.

“I’m assuming he’s out,” Mainieri said about DiGiacomo’s status the rest of the weekend.

Not long after DiGiacomo was removed, Texas A&M (29-25, 9-19) doubled to start the third inning. Then the Aggies put down a sacrifice bunt with the runner in scoring position. Marceaux fielded the ball and threw low to Cranford, who had to cover first base on the play. Cranford missed the catch. The runner scored.

Marceaux only pitched one more inning, saved from allowing another run when freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson threw out a runner at home plate in the fourth. Marceaux threw 60 pitches and walked three batters. His entire body felt fatigued.

“I didn’t feel real strong,” Marceaux said. “Coach asked me how I felt, and I told him that. We decided let’s shut it down and not push it too much. Everything’s fine. I’m healthy. Nothing hurts. Just some fatigue my body’s going through right now.”

He and Mainieri agreed his start should end there.

“He was gassed for some reason,” Mainieri said. “I was very concerned about him injuring his arm because he was laboring so much.”

Then in the fifth, Dugas and Bianco sprinted toward a fly ball dropping into the left-center field gap. Texas A&M had placed a runner in scoring position. Bianco dove. He caught the ball, but one of his feet hit Dugas in the ribs.

Dugas rolled on the warning track until LSU’s athletic trainer reached him. He eventually stood up and walked off the field. Drost replaced him in left field.

“Gavin Dugas’ parents took him to the emergency room,” Mainieri said. “They’re going to X-ray his ribs to see if there’s anything broken. We won’t know anything about the status until after that.”

Meanwhile, LSU struggled as Saenz, a left-handed senior who entered with a 4.60 ERA, mixed his fastball and slider. Saenz didn’t allow a hit until Crews demolished a solo home run in the sixth. He pitched two more scoreless innings, able to defuse LSU’s threat in the eighth, before Frizzell provided the go-ahead run.

“He was attacking us,” Crews said. “We just weren’t stringing any hits together.”

Now, LSU likely has to finish the series without DiGiacomo or Dugas, two upperclassman starters. Dugas, the team’s three-hole hitter and its leader in home runs, entered the series second in the conference with 57 RBIs. DiGiacomo held a .318 batting average when he left the game. No one else on LSU’s team has his defensive range.

As the Tigers try to win at least one more game to extend their season — or hope Auburn loses to Missouri at some point this weekend — they will look for replacements in players who haven’t been quite as productive, hoping someone can provide the heroics LSU needs to reach the postseason.

One of them might be Sanford. But with him also nursing an injury, Mainieri didn’t know what his status would be for Friday’s game.