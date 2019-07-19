LSU football spring practice 2019
LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron directs a drill during the first day of football spring practice in the indoor facility on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La. Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The first day of LSU's preseason football practice will be Aug. 2, the athletic department announced Friday morning.

Tigers football players will report to campus on Aug. 1, which will kickstart the month-long series of practices and scrimmages that lead up to LSU's season-opener at home against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.

LSU was picked to finish second in the SEC West by reporters at the conference's media days, and the Tigers, which went 10-3 in 2018 with a Fiesta Bowl victory, had three players named to the All-SEC preseason first team: All-American safety Grant Delpit, center Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive end Rashard Lawrence.

LSU also announced that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon July 24 to open its newly renovated Football Operations and Performance Nutrition Center.

The nearly $23 million renovation project includes the addition of nearly 25,000 square feet, with a new training room, offices, locker room, players lounge and cafeteria. 

2019 LSU football dates to know

(home games in bold)

Aug. 1 - LSU players report to campus

Aug. 2 - First practice of LSU preseason camp

Aug. 31 - Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 - at Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 - Northwestern State, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21- at Vanderbilt, TBD

Oct. 5 - Utah State, TBD

Oct. 12 - Florida, TBD

Oct. 19 - at Mississippi State, TBD

Oct. 26 - Auburn, TBD

Nov. 9 - at Alabama, TBD

Nov. 16 - at Ole Miss, TBD

Nov. 23 - Arkansas, TBD

Nov. 30 - Texas A&M, TBD

Dec. 7 - SEC Championship, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

