There were no shortage of superlatives after LSU's stunning win against No. 5 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

The heart-stopping 73-71 win was the Tigers' greatest win in a true road game in decades.

No. 19 LSU went into Rupp with a 1-35 road record against top-5 opponents, its only other victory coming Jan. 28, 1980, also at Kentucky.

And Kentucky coach John Calipari's astounding record at Rupp fell to 163-9 in nine-plus seasons.

Per LSU stat guru Todd Politz, in the past 52 seasons, LSU had 3 SEC road wins when trailing by more than eight points at halftime. In 2019 the Tigers have done it twice in the past six days.

At 20-4 overall and 10-1 in the Southeastern Conference, where does this historic win put LSU?

SEC title hopes?

LSU is sitting in prime position to win its first regular season conference championship since 2009.

Tennessee leads the conference with a 10-0 record, but the No. 1 Volunteers' schedule is anything but a cakewalk.

The Vols still have road games at Kentucky (Saturday), LSU (Feb. 23) and at Auburn (March 9). They also have another game vs. Kentucky (March 2) in Knoxville.

As for LSU, its schedule a bit more manageable. Besides its home game vs. Tennessee, the Tigers have two games vs. Florida and a road game against Alabama among its toughest tasks.

March Madness outlook

At this point, only a massive collapse could keep LSU out the NCAA tournament. The Tigers haven't been in the Big Dance since the 2014-15 season.

Before the big Kentucky win, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi had LSU as a No. 4 seed.

CBS basketball analyst Jerry Palm also pinned LSU as a 4-seed.

The Tigers' resume is impressive, particularly its 6-0 road record that includes victories against Arkansas, Ole Miss, Missouri and Mississippi State.

LSU's only "bad" loss came in a non-conference tournament against Oklahoma State, who's lost 14 of 23 games so far this season.

Just for fun...

The win at Kentucky is coach Will Wade's biggest since in his first one-and-a-half seasons at LSU.

A couple of other victories that might come to your mind...

The testy NIT win against UL-Lafayette last season

The miraculous win earlier this season at Missouri

The game-winning thriller thanks to Tremont Waters at Texas A&M last season

A break-through win against Michigan last season in the Maui Invitational

A signature home win against Houston last season