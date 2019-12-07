ATLANTA — Two truths emerged when Joe Burrow turned on his heels, a defender sliding harmlessly past in the backfield.

They took shape when the LSU quarterback juked the same defender again, sprinting toward the sideline near his own end zone, searching for an open receiver.

And when Burrow's launched pass fell safely into the hands of Justin Jefferson, a 71-yard reception that led to yet another Tigers touchdown, the truths may well have been etched into the steel walls of Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

1. LSU won the SEC Championship Game.

2. Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy.

The first was taken care of two plays later, when Burrow finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall that widened No. 2 LSU's lead over No. 4 Georgia to 27-3 in the third quarter.

The Tigers (13-0, 9-0 SEC) never let Georgia (11-2, 7-2) draw close again, beating the Bulldogs 37-10 in one of the most dominant victories in the SEC title game's 28-year history.

The second will be taken care of next week, when Burrow will all but certainly travel to New York City to accept LSU's first Heisman since Billy Cannon won the honor in 1959.

All that's left are formalities: the College Football Playoff committee's selection on Sunday, where they'll decide whether LSU's the "complete" team that should be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs; the assemblage of Heisman voters who will think for a few minutes before deciding whether there's any compelling reason to go against history.

Until then, Burrow, head coach Ed Orgeron and the rest of the LSU Tigers will relish in the moment, in the confetti that fell from the stadium's iconic circular jumbotron, in the chants from the purple-and-gold clad fans who made the 500-mile trip from Baton Rouge.

+2 Joe Burrow breaks SEC touchdown record, Ja'Marr Chase ties mark on 1st drive vs. Georgia Joe Burrow has no equal in SEC history -- at least not in the areas that count most on the scoreboard.

The old adage "defense wins championships" is fading, stomped out by a Tigers team that scored more points and recorded more yards than Georgia had allowed all season.

And Georgia made too many mistakes to keep within range, missing on the big plays that could have led to an upset.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm threw deep on the first play of the game, an accurate pass to Tyler Simmons, who shot past the LSU safeties, wide open in Tiger territory.

But Simmons dropped the pass.

Georgia had another opportunity, when its first drive continued when LSU linebacker Damone Clark's third-down sack was negated by a facemask penalty. Fromm went deep twice more, each pass falling incomplete. His second pass skipped on the turf, short of a wide open Demetris Robertson on third down.

Fromm was off rhythm on his passes early on, going 2-of-7 for 11 yards on his first two drives. He overthrew another open receiver, Dominick Blaylock, on a third-and-10 pass on the second drive, which forced another punt.

Then Georgia placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship, one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award for nation's top kicker, missed a 52-yard field goal wide left on Georgia's third drive.

+4 LSU vs. Georgia live updates: See what Ed Orgeron, players have to say after SEC Championship win In that never-ending debate over what's more important — offense or defense? — the Southeastern Conference championship game offers a most compelling match-up. Follow live as the No. 1 Tigers (12-0, No. 2 CFP) and the No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1, No. 4 CFP) face off in a de-facto playoff quarterfinal. The winner is almost sure to make the CFP semifinals.

That provided plenty space for LSU's record-breaking offense to break open an early two-score lead.

Georgia's defense opened the game with a scheme that was similar to what Auburn used against LSU earlier this season, using seven defensive backs to combat LSU's high-powered passing game.

It didn't work.

Burrow went 4-of-5 passing for 66 yards and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase on LSU's first drive, and one of the quarterback's passes was completed... to himself.

Georgia defensive tackle Malik Herring swatted the pass at the line, and Burrow caught the ball in the backfield, ran off the left edge and gained 16 yards.

Burrow was as elusive as he's been all season, rushing for 41 yards on 11 carries.

Burrow finished the game 28-of-38 passing for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

This moment should give every #LSU fan on the planet all the feelings.



Watch the tribute vid the same way Derek Stingley Jr. and the rest of the #SECChampionship-winning Tigers did 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ublJF6snL7 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 8, 2019

Georgia's pass rush had some success causing pressure, but quick passes eliminated the threat. On the third drive, Burrow was hit just before releasing an checkdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire that went for 11 yards.

Such plays opened up the deep passing game.

On the next play, Burrow completed a 41-yard pass to Terrace Marshall at the Georgia 11. The ball bounced off Marshall's chest initially, but the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore was able to reel in the pass before hitting the ground.

Three plays later, Burrow threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Marshall, extending LSU's lead 14-0 just before the end of the first quarter.

Marshall finished the game with five catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

An LSU defense that was slighted by the College Football Playoff committee, which dropped the Tigers to No. 2 with criticisms of its defense, delivered its second impressive performance in as many games.

+2 LSU topples a big Alabama record during SEC Championship, sets new mark in 2 fewer games ATLANTA — LSU didn't just beat Alabama this season, it stripped a title of domination the Crimson Tide held for barely 11 months.

Fresh off a 50-7 win over Texas A&M in the regular season finale, LSU stuffed Georgia's run game in the first half, holding the Bulldogs to 21 yards on 16 carries — an average of 1.3 yards per carry that was substantially lower than Georgia's average (5.22) in the regular season.

No, the run-heavy Bulldogs had to move the ball through the air. At the start of the second quarter, Fromm completed passes of 15 and 17 yards to reach the LSU 24.

Then, Georgia returned to the run twice more, and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence dropped running back Zamir White for a loss of four yards on third down, forcing a 39-yard Blankenship field goal that produced Georgia's only points of the first half.

LSU's defense was disruptive, antagonistic.

Safety Grant Delpit swarmed Fromm in the second quarter, blitzing off the edge for his first sack of the season.

The Georgia quarterback left the game briefly, and his backup, Stetson Bennett, overthrew his receiver on a third-down pass, Bennett's only one of the game.

Then Georgia's passing game was even shut down, mostly at the hands of true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley.

Fromm attacked the Dunham School graduate and Baton Rouge native on a deep pass near the end of the first half, and Stingley made an acrobatic, twisting interception at the LSU 13.

The Bulldogs were still within reach in the third quarter — LSU leading 20-3 after two field goals by Cade York — when Stingley ripped the ball loose mid-air from Georgia receiver Matt Landers near the end zone.

And after Burrow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Marshall, Stingley cut in front of Bulldogs receiver George Pickens for another interception at the Georgia 13.

Three plays later, Burrow completed an 8-yard touchdown to Jefferson to lead 34-3.