The LSU men's basketball season is over, which means one major question for several Tigers players: Is it time to go pro?

The NCAA has already announced an extra year will be allowed for players next season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year's LSU squad didn't feature any players in their final year of eligibility. But it does have a handful of players that could test the draft waters after a strong run to the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32.

LSU point guard Javonte Smart has considered going after each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but has returned to the Tigers each time.

"I felt like coming back would be the best thing for me, just learning more," Smart said after LSU's season-ending loss to Michigan. "I feel like this year helped me learn a lot more about myself and just growing up as a man."

For the third time Smart will have to make a decision on whether to return to LSU or head to the NBA draft, as will a handful of other key players. Scroll through the rest of the roster below along with some notes on potential draft departures.

POTENTIAL LSU DRAFT DEPARTURES

CAMERON THOMAS

POSITION : Guard

: Guard YEAR : Freshman

: Freshman MEASURABLES : 6-4, 210 pounds

: 6-4, 210 pounds 2020-'21 STATS : 28 starts; 33.8 mpg; 22.8 ppg; 3.4 rpg; 1.5 apg; .9 spg; 31.9% 3PT; 40.5% FG; 87.8% FT

: 28 starts; 33.8 mpg; 22.8 ppg; 3.4 rpg; 1.5 apg; .9 spg; 31.9% 3PT; 40.5% FG; 87.8% FT PROJECTION : Mid to late first-round selection (see more here)

: Mid to late first-round selection (see more here) NOTES: All-SEC selection; led SEC in scoring; led NCAA in free throw makes; "For LSU as a freshman, Thomas has done what he’s done at every stop in his career thus far: score. He’s averaging 23.1 points per game. The percentages aren’t great, but he has a great feel for how to get some separation, and he takes some tough shots that drag down those marks." -- Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

TRENDON WATFORD

POSITION : Forward

: Forward YEAR : Sophomore

: Sophomore MEASURABLES : 6-9, 240 pounds

: 6-9, 240 pounds 2020-'21 STATS : 27 starts; 34.6 mpg; 16.5 ppg; 7.5 rpg; 3 apg; 1.1 spg; 32.1% 3PT; 48.4% FG; 66.7% FT

: 27 starts; 34.6 mpg; 16.5 ppg; 7.5 rpg; 3 apg; 1.1 spg; 32.1% 3PT; 48.4% FG; 66.7% FT PROJECTION : Possible 2nd-round selection (see more here)

: Possible 2nd-round selection (see more here) NOTES: "Watford is a natural scorer from the wing position. He has a soft touch in the lane and knows how to find his shot, using his great length and creativity. He’s got a strong build, a good frame, solid athleticism and a nice feel for the game." -- NBA DRAFT ROOM

JAVONTE SMART

POSITION : Point guard

: Point guard YEAR : Junior

: Junior MEASURABLES : 6-4, 205 pounds

: 6-4, 205 pounds 2020-'21 STATS : 27 starts; 35.4 mpg; 15.6 ppg; 3.9 apg; 3.5 rpg; 1.3 spg; 41.5% 3PT; 46.2% FG; 84.5% FT

: 27 starts; 35.4 mpg; 15.6 ppg; 3.9 apg; 3.5 rpg; 1.3 spg; 41.5% 3PT; 46.2% FG; 84.5% FT PROJECTION : Possible 2nd-round selection (see more here)

: Possible 2nd-round selection (see more here) NOTES: Has ideal size for the PG position and an NBA body. He’s big, strong and has top level burst and quickness. Athletically he can hold his own against NBA level athletes and he has a chance to become a special player at the PG position. -- NBA DRAFT ROOM

DARIUS DAYS

POSITION : Forward

: Forward YEAR : Junior

: Junior MEASURABLES : 6-7, 245 pounds

: 6-7, 245 pounds 2020-'21 STATS : 27 starts; 27 mpg; 11.8 ppg; 8 rpg; .7 apg; 1.1 spg; 40.2% 3PT; 52.4 FG%; 69.2% FT

: 27 starts; 27 mpg; 11.8 ppg; 8 rpg; .7 apg; 1.1 spg; 40.2% 3PT; 52.4 FG%; 69.2% FT PROJECTION : Possible late-second-round selection (see more here)

: Possible late-second-round selection (see more here) NOTES: Days tested the NBA draft waters after his sophomore season, but opted to withdraw his name and return for his junior season. -- THE ADVOCATE

THE REST

SHAREEF O'NEAL

POSITION : Forward

: Forward YEAR : Sophomore

: Sophomore MEASURABLES : 6-10, 225 pounds

: 6-10, 225 pounds 2020-'21 STATS : 0 starts; 14.5 mpg; 2.8 ppg; 4.4 rpg; 18.2% 3PT; 37.5% FG

: 0 starts; 14.5 mpg; 2.8 ppg; 4.4 rpg; 18.2% 3PT; 37.5% FG NOTES: Son of former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal; transferred from UCLA and granted a waiver to play immediately; missed latter portion of LSU's season with foot injury

AUNDRE HYATT

POSITION : Guard

: Guard YEAR : Sophomore

: Sophomore MEASURABLES : 6-6, 225 pounds

: 6-6, 225 pounds STATS: 14 starts; 15.6 mpg; 4.3 ppg; 3.1 rpg; .4 apg; 29.4% 3PT; 45.1% FG; 70% FT

JOSH LEBLANC SR.

POSITION : Forward

: Forward YEAR : Junior

: Junior MEASURABLES : 6-7, 230 pounds

: 6-7, 230 pounds 2020-'21 STATS: 1 start; 16.7 mpg; 2.2 ppg; 4.5 rpg; .8 bpg; 1 spg; 28.6% 3PT; 67.9% FG; 28.6% FT

MWANI WILKINSON

POSITION : Forward

: Forward YEAR : Freshman

: Freshman MEASURABLES : 6-5, 215 pounds

: 6-5, 215 pounds 2020-'21 STATS: 14 starts; 17.4 minutes; 3.7 points, 2.8 rebounds. 0.8 assists; 40% 3PT; 78.4% FG; 70% FT

JALEN COOK

POSITION : Guard

: Guard YEAR : Freshman

: Freshman MEASURABLES : 6-0, 205 pounds

: 6-0, 205 pounds 2020-'21 STATS: 0 starts; 7.8 mpg; 3.3 ppg; .8 apg; 43.8% 3PT; 45.7% FG; 76.5% FT

ERIC GAINES

POSITION : Guard

: Guard YEAR : Freshman

: Freshman MEASURABLES : 6-2, 155 pounds

: 6-2, 155 pounds 2020-'21 STATS: 1 start; 13.6 mpg; 2.6 ppg; 1.5 rpg; 1.3 apg; 17,9% 3PT; 22.8% FG; 72.7% FT

JOSH GRAY

POSITION : Center

: Center YEAR : Freshman

: Freshman MEASURABLES : 6-11, 255 pounds

: 6-11, 255 pounds 2020-'21 STATS: 0 starts; 3.3 mpg; .8 ppg; 1.2 rpg; 50% FG; 28.6% FT

PARKER EDWARDS

POSITION : Guard

: Guard YEAR : Sophomore

: Sophomore MEASURABLES : 6-2, 185 pounds

: 6-2, 185 pounds 2020-'21 STATS: None

BRANDON EGEMO