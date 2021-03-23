NCAA LSU Michigan Basketball

LSU guard Javonte Smart (1) celebrates with teammate Trendon Watford (2) during the first half of a second-round game against Michigan in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday, March 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

The LSU men's basketball season is over, which means one major question for several Tigers players: Is it time to go pro?

The NCAA has already announced an extra year will be allowed for players next season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year's LSU squad didn't feature any players in their final year of eligibility. But it does have a handful of players that could test the draft waters after a strong run to the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32.

LSU point guard Javonte Smart has considered going after each of his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but has returned to the Tigers each time.

"I felt like coming back would be the best thing for me, just learning more," Smart said after LSU's season-ending loss to Michigan. "I feel like this year helped me learn a lot more about myself and just growing up as a man." 

For the third time Smart will have to make a decision on whether to return to LSU or head to the NBA draft, as will a handful of other key players. Scroll through the rest of the roster below along with some notes on potential draft departures.

POTENTIAL LSU DRAFT DEPARTURES

CAMERON THOMAS

BR.lsutextechbasketball.013121 HS 2083.JPG

LSU guard Cameron Thomas attempts a 3-pointer over Texas Tech guard Kyler Edwards.
  • POSITION: Guard
  • YEAR: Freshman
  • MEASURABLES: 6-4, 210 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 28 starts; 33.8 mpg; 22.8 ppg; 3.4 rpg; 1.5 apg; .9 spg; 31.9% 3PT; 40.5% FG; 87.8% FT
  • PROJECTION: Mid to late first-round selection (see more here)
  • NOTES: All-SEC selection; led SEC in scoring; led NCAA in free throw makes; "For LSU as a freshman, Thomas has done what he’s done at every stop in his career thus far: score. He’s averaging 23.1 points per game. The percentages aren’t great, but he has a great feel for how to get some separation, and he takes some tough shots that drag down those marks." -- Sam Vecenie, The Athletic

TRENDON WATFORD

APTOPIX NCAA LSU Michigan Basketball

LSU forward Trendon Watford celebrates after a basket during the first half  against Michigan.
  • POSITION: Forward
  • YEAR: Sophomore
  • MEASURABLES: 6-9, 240 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 27 starts; 34.6 mpg; 16.5 ppg; 7.5 rpg; 3 apg; 1.1 spg; 32.1% 3PT; 48.4% FG; 66.7% FT
  • PROJECTION: Possible 2nd-round selection (see more here)
  • NOTES: "Watford is a natural scorer from the wing position. He has a soft touch in the lane and knows how to find his shot, using his great length and creativity. He’s got a strong build, a good frame, solid athleticism and a nice feel for the game." -- NBA DRAFT ROOM

JAVONTE SMART

SEC LSU Alabama Basketball

LSU point guard Ja'Vonte Smart shoots over Alabama's Keon Ellis.
  • POSITION: Point guard
  • YEAR: Junior
  • MEASURABLES: 6-4, 205 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 27 starts; 35.4 mpg; 15.6 ppg; 3.9 apg; 3.5 rpg; 1.3 spg; 41.5% 3PT; 46.2% FG; 84.5% FT
  • PROJECTION: Possible 2nd-round selection (see more here)
  • NOTES: Has ideal size for the PG position and an NBA body. He’s big, strong and has top level burst and quickness. Athletically he can hold his own against NBA level athletes and he has a chance to become a special player at the PG position. -- NBA DRAFT ROOM

DARIUS DAYS

NCAA LSU Michigan Basketball

LSU forward Darius Days drives to the basket ahead of Michigan forward Terrance Williams II.
  • POSITION: Forward
  • YEAR: Junior
  • MEASURABLES: 6-7, 245 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 27 starts; 27 mpg; 11.8 ppg; 8 rpg; .7 apg; 1.1 spg; 40.2% 3PT; 52.4 FG%; 69.2% FT
  • PROJECTION: Possible late-second-round selection (see more here)
  • NOTES: Days tested the NBA draft waters after his sophomore season, but opted to withdraw his name and return for his junior season. -- THE ADVOCATE

THE REST

SHAREEF O'NEAL

BR.lsuslubasketball.120120 TS 257.jpg

LSU forward Shareef O'Neal shoots during a game against Southeastern Louisiana.
  • POSITION: Forward
  • YEAR: Sophomore
  • MEASURABLES: 6-10, 225 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 0 starts; 14.5 mpg; 2.8 ppg; 4.4 rpg; 18.2% 3PT; 37.5% FG
  • NOTES: Son of former LSU star Shaquille O'Neal; transferred from UCLA and granted a waiver to play immediately; missed latter portion of LSU's season with foot injury

AUNDRE HYATT

BR.lsuscarolinabasketball.011721 HS 586.JPG

LSU guard Aundre Hyatt drives during a game against South Carolina.
  • POSITION: Guard
  • YEAR: Sophomore
  • MEASURABLES: 6-6, 225 pounds
  • STATS: 14 starts; 15.6 mpg; 4.3 ppg; 3.1 rpg; .4 apg; 29.4% 3PT; 45.1% FG; 70% FT

JOSH LEBLANC SR.

APTOPIX NCAA LSU St Bonaventure Basketball

LSU forward Josh LeBlanc blocks St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi.
  • POSITION: Forward
  • YEAR: Junior
  • MEASURABLES: 6-7, 230 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 1 start; 16.7 mpg; 2.2 ppg; 4.5 rpg; .8 bpg; 1 spg; 28.6% 3PT; 67.9% FG; 28.6% FT

MWANI WILKINSON

BR.lsuvandybasketball.030321 254.jpg

LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson flies to the basket against Vanderbilt.
  • POSITION: Forward
  • YEAR: Freshman
  • MEASURABLES: 6-5, 215 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 14 starts; 17.4 minutes; 3.7 points, 2.8 rebounds. 0.8 assists; 40% 3PT; 78.4% FG; 70% FT

JALEN COOK

BR.lsualabamabasketball.012021 HS 1534.JPG

LSU guard Jalen Cook attempts a shot over Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly.
  • POSITION: Guard
  • YEAR: Freshman
  • MEASURABLES: 6-0, 205 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 0 starts; 7.8 mpg; 3.3 ppg; .8 apg; 43.8% 3PT; 45.7% FG; 76.5% FT

ERIC GAINES

BR.lsuauburnbasketball.022121 HS 203.JPG

LSU guard Eric Gaines takes a shot over Auburn forward Javon Franklin.
  • POSITION: Guard
  • YEAR: Freshman
  • MEASURABLES: 6-2, 155 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 1 start; 13.6 mpg; 2.6 ppg; 1.5 rpg; 1.3 apg; 17,9% 3PT; 22.8% FG; 72.7% FT

JOSH GRAY

BR.lsualabamabasketball.012021 HS 2399.JPG

LSU center Josh Gray defends against Alabama forward Darius Miles.
  • POSITION: Center
  • YEAR: Freshman
  • MEASURABLES: 6-11, 255 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: 0 starts; 3.3 mpg; .8 ppg; 1.2 rpg; 50% FG; 28.6% FT

PARKER EDWARDS

BR.lsuauburnbasketball.022121 HS 1012.JPG

LSU guard Parker Edwards takes a shot over Auburn guard Lior Berman.
  • POSITION: Guard
  • YEAR: Sophomore
  • MEASURABLES: 6-2, 185 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: None

BRANDON EGEMO

BR.lsuauburnbasketball.022121 HS 1087.JPG

LSU guard Brandon Egemo enters a game against Auburn.
  • POSITION: Guard
  • YEAR: Freshman
  • MEASURABLES: 6-0, 175 pounds
  • 2020-'21 STATS: None

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments