It will be a packed house Friday at LSU's Football Operations Center with all 32 NFL teams sending representatives for the school's 2019 Pro Day.
A dozen NFL hopefuls will have their measurements taken and participate in drills, including potential first round picks Devin White and Greedy Williams.
Here's a quick schedule of the events:
- 8:30 a.m.: Player measurements
- 9:30 a.m.: Weight room testing (Vertical jump; Broad jump; Bench press)
- 10:15 a.m.: On-field testing (40-yard dash; Pro agility drill; 3-cone drill; 60-yard shuttle)
- 11:15 a.m.: Individual position workouts
#LSU RB Nick Brossette warms up. He ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and improving on that will help his stock. pic.twitter.com/8B5v8MKtub— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 22, 2019