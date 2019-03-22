LSU 2019 pro day
Media and school officials set up for LSU's 2019 pro day in Baton Rouge on Friday, March 22.

 BY BROOKS KUBENA | bkubena@theadvocate.com

It will be a packed house Friday at LSU's Football Operations Center with all 32 NFL teams sending representatives for the school's 2019 Pro Day.

A dozen NFL hopefuls will have their measurements taken and participate in drills, including potential first round picks Devin White and Greedy Williams.

Here's a quick schedule of the events:

  • 8:30 a.m.: Player measurements
  • 9:30 a.m.: Weight room testing (Vertical jump; Broad jump; Bench press)
  • 10:15 a.m.: On-field testing (40-yard dash; Pro agility drill; 3-cone drill; 60-yard shuttle)
  • 11:15 a.m.: Individual position workouts

You can find a full breakdown of which Tigers are participating and when here.

