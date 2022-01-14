LSU junior wide receiver Devonta Lee entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday.

Lee, a former top 200 recruit from Amite High School, played wide receiver, linebacker and tight end over the last three years before finally settling at receiver. He caught nine passes this fall.

"Words can't explain how I felt the first time I walked into Tiger Stadium," Lee wrote in a social media post. "I remember it like it was yesterday because it has always been my dream to be a Tiger since my early childhood. It will always be a cherished memory. However, it is with a heavy heart that I must acknowledge the time of my departure is at hand."

Lee became the fifth LSU wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, joining sophomore Koy Moore, freshman Deion Smith, sophomore Alex Adams and junior Trey Palmer. Palmer transferred to Nebraska, and Adams landed at Akron.

LSU now has six scholarship wide receivers returning next season: junior Jaray Jenkins, sophomore Kayshon Boutte, freshman Malik Nabers, freshman Brian Thomas Jr., freshman Chris Hilton Jr. and freshman Jack Bech. It also signed Landon Ibieta and could add more players in the coming weeks.

After signing as the No. 10 player in the state, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Lee caught two passes his freshman year. He was then moved to linebacker to help with depth at the position. Lee later returned to the offensive side.

As a backup receiver last season, Lee caught nine passes for 85 yards and one touchdown.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for embracing me and my family," Lee wrote. "We will never forget you and the time we spent together."