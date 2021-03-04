Cade Doughty won’t play this weekend against Oral Roberts, but LSU coach Paul Mainieri said the sophomore second baseman’s range of motion has improved as he recovers from a shoulder subluxation suffered last weekend.

Mainieri said Doughty could lift his left arm to about shoulder level Wednesday night.

“He just felt stiff, but it wasn't painful,” Mainieri said. “He felt that he was well on the road to recovery.”

Mainieri hopes Doughty can return by next weekend so he can play a full series before LSU begins its conference schedule March 19 against Mississippi State.

“If it takes longer than that,” Mainieri said, “we'll just deal with it.”