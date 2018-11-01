LAROSE — A wooden sign rested against a pillar in the Larose Civic Center pavilion, nestled behind a decorative shrimp boat at the entrance of the French Food Festival.

Hundreds of people were under the pavilion. Some line-danced as the onstage band played “Louisiana Saturday Night.” Others waited for the blue lights of the beer booth to flicker on, signaling a discount for cold suds. Cuts of cardboard covered wooden tables, soaking up the grease from shrimp po-boys and the splotches of gumbo that spilled from Styrofoam cups.

Passersby stooped to read the handwritten poetry on the wooden sign, titled "The Cajun Way":

This bayou life, simple and easy it unfolds; Like we say the best, let the good times roll; What happened to the heritage of our old ways? We have the strength to bring back our better days.

A few steps away, a high school picture of Ed Orgeron hung from a booth selling funnel cakes.

For the LSU football coach, this is where it all started.

This is home.

Orgeron is the Larose native who has advanced his Cajun heritage while leading the Tigers back to better days.

LSU is No. 4 in the nation, its highest ranking under Orgeron, who is in his second full season as head coach. The program climbed this high by beating three top-10 opponents for the first time since 2011, when the Tigers had the greatest regular season in school history and were national runners-up.

And any thought that LSU won’t add a fourth top-10 win against No. 1 Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Saturday? Toss it out with the crawfish shells in the civic center kitchen, where Orgeron’s godmother and aunt, Mary Ann Guidry, prepared tubs of rice for the festival.

“We’re going to beat Alabama,” Phelma Doucet, another kitchen volunteer, said firmly.

Belief in the Tigers runs strong in Orgeron’s hometown, where people know him as Bébé (pronounced "Bay-Bay") — a nickname and a common Cajun term of endearment handed down from his father, who died of cancer in 2011.

Here, between the cane fields and canals, Bébé was a defensive and offensive lineman at South Lafourche High, which upset Bonnabel for the 1977 state championship. Bébé became a team captain as a defensive tackle at Northwestern State, and he spent his summers digging ditches for Lafourche Telephone — the company which employed his father as a construction crew manager.

“A shovel fit in his hand, a pick fit in his hand,” said Pat Bradley, 79, who sold the company 10 years ago. “Somebody’s got to go down and get dirty. That’s what convinced him to go back to college and coaching.”

You probably know much of the rest: Orgeron’s rise to defensive line coach at Miami, then his departure from the staff after he was arrested for headbutting a bouncer outside a Baton Rouge bar in 1992. How he got sober, climbed the coaching ladder again and became the head coach at Ole Miss before getting fired after winning just three Southeastern Conference games in three seasons. How he was passed over after going 6-2 as the interim coach at Southern Cal in 2013, and how he was retained by LSU after posting the same record as the interim coach in 2016.

That last part is what the people in Larose remember most. They threw a banquet in his honor at the civic center, declaring that Feb. 17, 2017, was “Coach ‘O’ Day.”

A poster from that celebration was attached to the funnel cake booth at the French Food Festival, where Tanya Danos, a teacher at North Lafourche Elementary, dusted powdered sugar over big smatterings of fried dough on paper plates.

“I tell the kids, ‘Any goal can be yours. He’s just a guy from the bayou,’ ” said Danos, 39. “When we hear him talk, it’s one of us.”

Bébé has even drawn the admiration of Gov. John Bel Edwards. The two met at a duck-hunting camp in South Lafourche, shortly after Orgeron was hired long-term. A mutual friend owned the camp, and when Edwards came down for a weekend, the friend coaxed Orgeron off the recruiting trail to join them for a Saturday supper.

Edwards said he and Orgeron still text weekly.

“Coming from South Lafourche Parish, and being not just a native, but a Cajun, and to just exemplify so much about what’s special in Louisiana, I just think it’s a great fit (for LSU and Orgeron),” Edwards said. “But it’s also working. Obviously, it was the right call by the folks at LSU.”

The move didn’t seem obvious at first.

Remember?

In Orgeron’s first SEC game as the full-time head coach, LSU lost 37-7 to Mississippi State. Two games later, the Tigers suffered an embarrassing loss to Troy — provoking at least one caller to hit Orgeron with some harsh criticism during the coach's own weekly radio show a few days later.

“I earned the job, (was) given the interim job and I earned it, whether you like it or not,” Orgeron answered his critic.

The skepticism continued into the offseason. Orgeron reconstructed his offensive coaching staff, mutually parting ways with coordinator Matt Canada after one turbulent season and promoting tight ends coach Steve Ensminger, who hadn’t served as a full-time coordinator in 20 years.

The concerns remained into the summer, when LSU signed Ohio State quarterback Joe Burrow as a graduate transfer, and into preseason camp, when the Tigers entered the season with just two scholarship quarterbacks after backups Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse transferred out of the program.

But Orgeron insisted LSU would have “an offense that will be exciting and will score points,” and that the athletic department’s doubling of the number of analysts on staff, from five to 10, would give the Tigers the scouting reports necessary to compete in the SEC.

“He made some very difficult choices,” Edwards said. “I guess it’s always difficult about what coaches he was going to hire and what players he was going to recruit. As Governor, I know what it’s like for people to second-guess you and criticize and so forth. But his decisions have clearly paid off.”

Burrow has twice been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week in Ensminger’s offense, which piled on 475 yards from scrimmage in a 36-16 win over No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13.

That victory helped vault LSU to a No. 3 ranking in this season’s first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. It’s the highest ranking for the Tigers since 2015, when they opened as No. 2 just before losing 30-16 to Alabama.

Yes, games like those, among the seven consecutive times the Tigers have fallen to the Tide, have kept LSU from making a fanfare of this season just yet.

The top-10 wins? The rankings? The climb back to championship contention?

“Start thinking about that too much,” Orgeron said Monday, “you get punched in the mouth.”

Orgeron set his own expectations on the day he was hired full-time, when he said you are judged by how you play against Alabama. He said it again during the team's open week, just after the Tigers manhandled Mississippi State, boosting their record to 7-1 — a mere eight weeks after this season began with so much uncertainty.

“Alabama’s always been the benchmark,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to beat them to get where we want to go. That’s the fact.”

'I'm surprised'

There are few LSU items inside Rama Jama’s, and why wouldn't there be? The Tuscaloosa diner — named after a trademark chant reserved for Crimson Tide victories — sits across the street from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Framed a few feet above the floor, which is a checkerboard of crimson and white, is a frame-by-frame sequence of former LSU safety Eric Reid’s game-changing interception in the Tigers’ 9-6 win over Alabama in the “Game of the Century” in 2011. Only, the sequence cuts off when Alabama tight end Michael Williams first hits the ground.

Signed footballs and helmets are on display across from the register, where customers can glance at a few boxed national championship rings while they order their eggs and hash browns. The only thing that passes as a show of support for a Louisiana team is a framed jersey of New Orleans Saints and former Tide running back Mark Ingram.

Obviously, positive statements regarding LSU are hard to find within these picture-covered walls.

Yet, there sat Tommy Moore, a former Alabama baseball player, saying Orgeron was one of the three best head coaches in the SEC. (Nick Saban and Florida’s Dan Mullen filled out the list.)

“I’m surprised, impressed, that LSU is 7-1,” said Moore, a first baseman in the early 1960s. “Got to give the guy credit.”

“I don’t know what to think about Coach O,” said Gary Lewis, 67, who founded the diner in 1996. “As an Alabama fan, I like Coach O. From what he’s done, what I’ve seen, how he’s handled himself on national TV.”

Moore drew a comparison to 1990, when Alabama fans didn’t know what to think of Gene Stallings, newly hired to take over the Crimson Tide. The former Bear Bryant assistant had been fired at Texas A&M after recording just one winning season from 1965-71, and he was fired again by the NFL’s Phoenix Cardinals after four losing seasons from 1986-89.

“And he won a national championship!” Moore said of Stallings, whose 1992 Alabama team went undefeated. “You never know.”

Stallings, who was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2010, built part of his career on his success against LSU, winning six games in seven seasons while the Tigers rotated through three head coaches.

Orgeron was referring to the series' unique flavor — matching two of college football's elite programs, albeit with Alabama leading 52-25-5 all-time — when he called Alabama the benchmark.

Just ask Tommy Wilcox, who quarterbacked Bonnabel High against Orgeron in the 1977 Class 4A state championship game. The two hunted and fished near Grand Isle back in college, when Wilcox was playing defensive back for Bear Bryant.

At the time, Alabama was in the middle of beating LSU for 11 consecutive seasons. The first nine fell under coach Charlie McClendon, who was fired after the 1979 season, even though Cholly Mac's winning percentage (.682) was the highest set by a head coach in the program’s history at the time.

McClendon’s 135 total wins and 18 seasons are still the most in LSU history.

“He was averaging nine (wins) a year, but he would always lose to Alabama and they fired him,” said Wilcox, 59, who now hosts a hunting and fishing TV show in Tuscaloosa.

“Where else in the damn country can you go win nine games a year and not be good enough? LSU. It’s a great state, a great college, and they expect to win. And there’s pressure that comes along. Ed knows the pressure because he lived in Louisiana. But I think he’s up for the gig.”

And as Wilcox and perhaps a few Cajuns in South Lafourche might agree, this particular Alabama team is one heck of a team to measure up against.

Dig through the Paul W. Bryant Museum, and you won’t find another Alabama team that averaged 54.1 points per game, or a Crimson Tide quarterback quite like Tua Tagovailoa, who has tied an NCAA record by throwing 25 touchdowns without an interception.

“What he can do with the ball is a once-in-a-lifetime-type experience,” said Kenneth Gaddy, who is in his 27th year as the museum’s director. “So, there’s things we’re not used to historically. Against Tennessee, we scored eight touchdowns. I mean, you’re not supposed to have time to do that.”

Tagovailoa, the hero of Alabama’s comeback, overtime win over Georgia for the national championship last season, already has his jersey on display in the museum, directly across the glass case that holds mementos from the 2011 season — the last time the Tigers beat the Tide (but also the season that ended with Alabama topping LSU 21-0 in the BCS national championship game in New Orleans).

“They are formidable,” said Verne Lundquist, who called the Game of the Century for CBS. “But because they are, I think (a win) would mean everything for LSU. And it would give LSU a stamp of approval that I don’t think that they’ve gotten yet across the country.”

What approval would remain if — dare it be said — the Tide rolls for an eighth consecutive year?

“It’s kind of unfair to judge him versus what Saban’s built here over the last 12 years,” Wilcox said. Saban, who led LSU to the national title in 2003, has won five national titles since becoming the Alabama coach in 2007. “So, it’s kind of unfair to judge him. But the people of Louisiana are going to judge him regardless.”

'It's never going to be about me'

The field had just been cleared of the fans who stormed Tiger Stadium after LSU’s 36-16 win over No. 2 Georgia.

That's when tight end Foster Moreau set the record straight on Orgeron. At least as far as he was concerned.

“People, they just hear his accent and think, ‘Oh, I mean, this guy is just rah-rah and gets people pumped on Saturdays and gets people to go on Saturdays,’ ” Moreau said. “But the lengths that he goes to make sure we are ready to play … it’s astounding. You wouldn’t believe how hard this coaching staff works if I told you.”

Moreau said what had gone unsaid: the viral memes, the impressions done on national television, the colorful adjectives splayed across all forms of print, had contributed to the belittlement and doubt of LSU’s homegrown coach.

Orgeron, who said following the Georgia win that “it’s never going to be about me,” began to receive nationwide validation anyway.

“Some of that is just the bias against folks from Louisiana,” said Edwards, who has seen it firsthand as governor. “We certainly know that we’re as smart and as capable as anybody anywhere, but the way that certain folks in the South and in Louisiana are portrayed in the media and on TV and in movies and so forth, kind of lends itself to that. But people in Louisiana, I think, have always known just how capable he is and how smart he is. And if the country’s just now catching on, well, that’s good for them, I guess.”

Part of the doubt, too, was still fixed on Orgeron’s Ole Miss years — and flared by the losses to Mississippi State and Troy.

Winning and losing, Gaddy and Wilcox said, is often at the root of a head coach’s legitimacy; but it can run even deeper.

“If you’re legitimate, that means you’re for real,” said Saban, when asked to define the word. “It means you’ve created sort of a reputation that you’re dependable, trustworthy, and actually recognized and respected by others for your consistency and who you are and how you do the things you do.”

It’s the sort of reputation Edwards feels Bébé has built.

It’s clearly time to take Orgeron seriously.

“How," Edwards asked, "do you not?”

