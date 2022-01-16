Losing a key player often requires multiple teammates to pick up the slack, and that was the recipe for No. 12 LSU's success Sunday.
The Tigers had their best shooting performance in a Southeastern Conference game and third-best of the season to blow past Vanderbilt in the second half of an 82-64 victory at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before an announced crowd of 6,853.
LSU (17-2, 5-1 in SEC) made 35 of 60 shots for 58.3% and blew the game open with a 71.4% effort (10 of 14) in the third quarter for its third consecutive victory despite the absence of leading rebounder and defensive ace Autumn Newby.
LSU overcame the smaller but scrappy Commodores with a group effort, led by Faustine Aifuwa and Alexis Morris with 20 points each. Khayla Pointer was her usual brilliant self with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, and Jailin Cherry brushed up against a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
“We shot the ball extremely good today, and it was at all positions,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “Sometimes (guards) don’t get enough credit, but when our post play becomes a factor with the guards, who do you stop? What is your game plan against LSU? It makes us a more difficult team to defend.
“Vandy does a lot of zone stuff. I thought we handled their 2-2-1 zone press very good until the third quarter. We had three or four turnovers and got sloppy with the ball but picked it back up.”
Awa Trasi, making her fourth start, scored only three points subbing for Newby, but all five starters picked up the slack with at least seven rebounds each. Aifuwa matched her career high in points and field goals made, hitting 10 of 12 and Morris overcame an off night against Missouri hitting nine of 13 shots.
Pointer hit seven of 10 and moved into the top 10 for all-time scorers at LSU past Marie Ferdinand (1997-01) with 1,651 points.
“The guards were knocking down their shots,” Aifuwa said. “It starts in practice, working on our shots, and it transfers to the game. We were getting steals and defensive stops and it was leading us to easy chances for points.
Said Cherry: “We executed. We got a little sloppy but picked it back up and got our transition going.”
LSU scored 48 points in the paint and 28 in transition. Defensively the Tigers held Vandy to 33.8% shooting and had 10 steals among the Commodores’ 15 turnovers.
Vanderbilt (10-8, 1-3) stayed close for a half with an aggressive defense that trapped with its press, and double- and triple-teamed the ball at times. But LSU opened it up quickly coming out of the break. Aifuwa scored on an inside pass from Hannah Gusters, Pointer hit a jumper and a layup and then Cherry chased down a long rebound which she turned into a breakaway layup for an 8-0 run and a 51-36 lead.
LSU committed turnovers on the next three consecutive possessions to let the visitors chip away with a 6-0 run, but the Tigers ramped up the transition game as Cherry, Morris and Pointer scored quickly to boost the lead back to 16.
Brinae Alexander had 24 points and Iyana Moore 14 with seven rebounds for Vanderbilt.
“We were right there in the first half because of our energy and our effort, consistent work, on both ends of the floor,” said Vanderbilt first-year coach Shea Ralph. “We were able to get open shots and opportunities because of our hustle. At some point in the second half, it just kind of fell apart. We can never not be the hardest working team on the floor.”