The LSU baseball team takes on Kentucky Saturday afternoon in a must-win game for both teams in the SEC Baseball Tournament. You can follow here for scores and updates from in Hoover, Alabama.
LSU beat Kentucky 11-6 in a game earlier in the tournament.
The Tigers lost 5-2 to Tennessee to set up the elimination game against the Wildcats.
The winner of LSU-Kentucky will take on Tennessee in the late game Saturday night to determine who plays in Sunday's title game.
LSU has a strong case to make to host a Baton Rouge Regional, but a win on Saturday would significantly boost the Tigers' chances.
