SEC Power Rankings
As we turn the page on the calendar to October, you can't help but think that this weekend will be one of the best weekends of the SEC season — on paper anyway — until next week. But here at The Advocate we take 'em one weekend at a time. So, of the league's seven ranked teams that will be in action Saturday, four of them square off in two of the biggest games nationwide. That would be No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 8 Arkansas, which may be the surprise FBS team of the season so far, and top-ranked Alabama welcoming No. 12 Ole Miss to Tuscaloosa. Alabama continues to hold the top spot in our rankings, so we'll see if this week goes down as "Separation Saturday" in the early-season league race. Can Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin knock off Alabama? And for the third time already this season, we have to ask, "Is Arkansas for real?" The Razorbacks showed us twice, but now get a bigger litmus test than Texas A&M, which was No. 7 before the Hogs knocked them off. And don't forget No. 22 Auburn and LSU, a game that has a long history of entertaining. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 14½
STORYLINE: Alabama comes across former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin again after it took a 63-48 win over Ole Miss last fall. Kiffin thought he had Bama cornered in a 42-all tie in the fourth quarter, but Nick Saban got the last laugh with three TDs in the final 10 minutes. This should be another track meet-style affair in Bryant-Denny.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 4-0, 2-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 17½
STORYLINE: How good is Georgia? This good: ESPN's Football Power Index gives Arkansas, which has already shocked two ranked teams in Texas and Texas A&M, just a 10.9% chance of winning this matchup. This is probably Kirby Smart's best chance to win a national title, so you can believe his team will be ready.
3. OLE MISS
RECORD: 3-0, 0-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 14½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss sat back and rested last Saturday while Alabama was thrashing Southern Miss. Does that give the Rebels at least a better chance of knocking off the Crimson Tide? Probably not, but you know Lane Kiffin is going to have some wrinkle up his sleeve to try and take down old boss Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.
4. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 4-0, 1-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 11:30 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 17½
STORYLINE: OK, beating Texas is one thing. Defeating Texas A&M is another. Now, Arkansas has to prove itself again with its biggest game in a long time between the hedges in Sanford Stadium. The oddsmakers certainly don't believe it, which is why the Razorbacks are huge 17½-point underdogs to get bushwhacked.
5. FLORIDA
RECORD: 3-1, 1-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 7½
STORYLINE: After a heartbreaking loss against Alabama, Florida desperately needed a bounce-back performance and Dan Mullen's team delivered against Tennessee. But with one loss already, the Gators' margin for error is done. Georgia looms at the end of the month, so avoiding a pothole at Kentucky is essential.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 3-1, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 7
STORYLINE: Texas A&M has looked nothing like the CFP contender Jimbo Fisher thought the Aggies were in the summer. The offense started slowly in a season-opening win over Kent State and has managed just 10 points in two of its past three games. They'll have to find their stride soon with Haynes King still sidelined.
7. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 4-0, 2-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 5 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 7½
STORYLINE: Kentucky had an opportunity to climb into the polls with a convincing win over South Carolina last week. The 'Cats remained undefeated with a 16-10 win, but an underwhelming performance left the voters looking for more. Beating No. 10 Florida would certainly do it for Mark Stoops' defensive-minded team.
8. LSU
RECORD: 3-1, 1-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 3
STORYLINE: Since their season-opening loss to UCLA, which is up to 20th in the AP poll, LSU has been trying to show that it's a quality team. While wins over McNeese State and Central Michigan still left critics wondering, its much-needed road win over Mississippi State helped. A victory over No. 22 Auburn would be even bigger.
9. AUBURN
RECORD: 3-1, 0-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 8 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 3
STORYLINE: One has to wonder which Auburn team LSU will see on Saturday night in Death Valley — the one that gave now-No. 4 Penn State a huge scare two weeks ago, or the one that nearly was embarrassed at home by lowly Georgia State last week? Their other wins were blowouts of Akron and Alabama State.
10. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 2-2, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 7
STORYLINE: It's kind of hard to believe that Mississippi State is just a touchdown underdog at No. 15 Texas A&M. It's probably because State shot itself in the foot against LSU with two giveaways and lost by just a field goal. Still, the Aggies' defense has shown that it's stout enough to give the Bulldogs trouble as well.
11. MISSOURI
RECORD: 2-2, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 2½
STORYLINE: Missouri's two losses have been by seven points each — one of them a heartbreaker in overtime at Boston College last week. The Tigers have to believe that some of these bad breaks will start going right for them. So, they have to think things could even out for them against a struggling Tennessee outfit.
12. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-2, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Missouri by 2½
STORYLINE: With a matchup against South Carolina looming next week, Tennessee would love to win this one for more than one reason. A win over Mizzou would give the Vols confidence for the matchup with South Carolina before it goes into a four-week stretch that has them facing Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia.
13. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-2, 0-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Troy, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: South Carolina by 6½
STORYLINE: South Carolina's two wins (neither of which are over SEC teams) have come against teams whose name begins with East (Eastern Illinois, East Carolina). Troy's two wins were over teams whose names begin with South (Southern, Southern Miss). There's no East in Troy, but there is a South in South Carolina.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 1-3, 0-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. UConn, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
LINE: Vanderbilt by 14½
STORYLINE: Vanderbilt has come back to earth after picking up its first victory since 2019 at Colorado State on Sept. 11. Unfortunately, that Rocky Mountain High was followed by losses to Stanford (41-23) and Georgia (62-0). UConn is more to its liking at 0-5, but if Vandy falls at home to a two-touchdown underdog it'll be nasty.