Bo Pelini walked toward the defenders sitting on LSU’s bench late in the third quarter against Missouri and extended his arms, exasperated.

Pelini, LSU’s defensive coordinator, talked to junior linebacker Damone Clark, who’d left a Missouri receiver wide open for a game-tying score, a common theme in LSU’s 45-41 loss Saturday at Faurot Field. Pelini lowered his face covering and shook his head.

“It was all on the defense,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “We've got to get it fixed.”

Defensive issues plagued No. 17 LSU (1-2) once again. Missouri started redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak for the first time this season, played without three of its top receivers because of coronavirus concerns and still gained 586 yards, its highest total this year. Missouri hadn’t scored more than 19 points through two games.

LSU’s defense has now surrendered 96 points, the most through the first three games in school history. LSU doesn’t often play three Southeastern Conference opponents to start the year, but the total also marked the most points allowed by LSU in its first three conference games since 2014.

"We've got to coach better on defense," Orgeron said. "That's the second time we gave up so many yards and so many points. It's just not LSU defense."

LSU, which didn’t make a defensive player available after the game, struggled in almost every aspect. Missouri went 5 for 10 on third down. It gained 8.6 yards per play. It rushed for 180 yards. At one point, Bazelak completed 15 straight passes. Missouri didn’t punt until its second drive of the third quarter. It didn’t punt again.

“It was a big surprise,” junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. said, “but the world's not perfect.”

Similar to its season-opening loss to Mississippi State, LSU’s pass coverage lagged. Though All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. played Saturday — he didn't play against Mississippi State — receivers often ran uncovered, giving Bazelak easy throws.

Making his second career start, Bazelak completed 85% of his passes (29 for 34) for 406 yards. LSU allowed 14 yards per completion.

“We couldn't stop the run game,” Orgeron said. “We couldn't stop the play-action game. And then, when we bit on the run, we had guys wide open down the field. Too many busts.”

Missouri picked apart LSU's pass coverage from the first drive and never stopped. After LSU took a 41-38 lead with seven minutes left, receiver Chance Luper ran open on a delayed crossing route. Stingley missed a tackle, and Luper reached the red zone on a 69-yard gain. Two plays later, Bazelak threw his fourth touchdown as Missouri took the lead for good.

Orgeron contributed the ongoing problems to poor man coverage and miscommunication, the same issues he identified after LSU gave up an SEC-record 623 yards passing to Mississippi State. Sometimes, he saw some players in man coverage and others in zone on the same play. LSU also missed tackles.

“It wasn't just the corners,” Orgeron said. “It was the safeties, the linebackers. That's happened to us twice now. We've really got to look at what we're doing. We've really got to do some soul searching. And we've got to eliminate that.”

During preseason practice, Orgeron described LSU’s defense as better than at any point of the 2019 season. The Tigers switched to a 4-3 base formation under Pelini with an attacking defensive front, a scheme that matched Orgeron’s philosophy. LSU lost the majority of its defensive starters from the national championship team, but confidence remained high.

LSU’s defense has underperformed through three games. The Tigers have lost to two unranked opponents despite averaging 38.6 points per game and haven’t yet faced the most difficult teams on their schedule.

As LSU moves its attention to Florida and its tandem of quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts next week, Orgeron said LSU must coach better, evaluate its scheme and play more physical up front.

“I love Bo,” Orgeron said. “I think Bo's going to be a great defensive coordinator. He's done it before. But we have to get better.”

On Saturday afternoon, Pelini walked off the field with a white LSU hat clutched in his left hand and a playsheet in the other. He closed his eyes and wiped his forehead.