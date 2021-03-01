Will SEC football be played in front of hundreds of thousands of fans during the 2021 season? Optimism abounds, but it's unclear how that will become reality as the coronavirus pandemic continues around the nation.

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne was the latest to state that the Crimson Tide are preparing as a packed house of 102,321 will be in attendance when they host Mercer on Sept. 11.

"We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium in the fall," Greg Byrne posted to social media on Tuesday," and will monitor medical guidelines as we have all along."

In all, seven of the 14 Southeastern Conference programs have stated publicly they're moving ahead in anticipation of full stadiums. Those have come through statements by school officials or documentation on the program website. The other seven haven't indicated their plans, and none have committed to a reduced capacity.

Vanderbilt is one of those programs, despite being the lone SEC school not to allow the public in any capacity during the 2020 season. The other 13 programs hosted fans at capacities ranging from 20 to 25 percent. LSU hosted a maximum of 25,000 fans at Tiger Stadium for its home game, but Athletic Director Scott Woodward was among those expressing confidence for 102,000-plus and full tailgating on hand when football returns to Baton Rouge again.

"I’m very optimistic about that," Woodward said in February. "I follow this COVID closely, and I like what I’m seeing from our state, from our local officials, from the federal government – all hands on deck. ... Everyone out there needs to get vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to some sense of normalcy. And I’m hoping in an optimistic way, we can get back to some of that, summer and definitely into the fall that we can have full stadiums."

Scroll below for a rundown of the seven teams that have indicated a return to full capacity and the seven that have not indicated their plans.

LSU

WHERE : Tiger Stadium

: Tiger Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 102,321

: 102,321 2020 CAPACITY : 25,000

: 25,000 2021 PLANS : AD Scott Woodward “very optimistic” for full capacity in 2021; no official plans announced

: AD Scott Woodward “very optimistic” for full capacity in 2021; no official plans announced 2021 HOME OPENER: McNeese State at LSU, Sept. 11

ALABAMA

WHERE : Bryant-Denny Stadium

: Bryant-Denny Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 101,821

: 101,821 2020 CAPACITY : 20,546 (20 percent)

: 20,546 (20 percent) 2021 PLANS : Planning return to full capacity

: Planning return to full capacity 2021 HOME OPENER: Mercer at Alabama, Sept. 11

TENNESSEE

WHERE : Neyland Stadium

: Neyland Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 102,455

: 102,455 2020 CAPACITY : 25,614 (25 percent)

: 25,614 (25 percent) 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Bowling Green at Tennessee, Sept. 4

TEXAS A&M

WHERE : Kyle Field

: Kyle Field MAX CAPACITY : 102,733

: 102,733 2020 CAPACITY : 20,364 (20 percent)

: 20,364 (20 percent) 2021 PLANS : Planning return to full capacity

: Planning return to full capacity 2021 HOME OPENER: Kent State at Texas A&M, Sept. 4

GEORGIA

WHERE : Sanford Stadium

: Sanford Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 92,746

: 92,746 2020 CAPACITY : 23,186 (25%)

: 23,186 (25%) 2021 PLANS : UGA “anticipating a full capacity stadium”; no official plan announced

: UGA “anticipating a full capacity stadium”; no official plan announced 2021 HOME OPENER: UAB at Georgia, Sept. 11

VANDERBILT

WHERE : Vanderbilt Stadium

: Vanderbilt Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 39,790

: 39,790 2020 CAPACITY : no fans (limited student attendance)

: no fans (limited student attendance) 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, Sept. 4

KENTUCKY

WHERE : Kroger Field

: Kroger Field MAX CAPACITY : 61,000

: 61,000 2020 CAPACITY : 12,200 (20 percent)

: 12,200 (20 percent) 2021 PLANS : “Preparations are being made based on normal capacity limits” but no official plan set

: “Preparations are being made based on normal capacity limits” but no official plan set 2021 HOME OPENER: Louisiana-Monroe at Kentucky, Sept. 4

SOUTH CAROLINA

WHERE : Williams-Brice Stadium

: Williams-Brice Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 80,250

: 80,250 2020 CAPACITY : 20,000

: 20,000 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Eastern Illinois at South Carolina, Sept. 4

MISSOURI

WHERE : Faurot Field

: Faurot Field MAX CAPACITY : 62,621

: 62,621 2020 CAPACITY : 12,524 (20 percent)

: 12,524 (20 percent) 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Central Michigan at Missouri, Sept. 4

ARKANSAS

WHERE : Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 76,000

: 76,000 2020 CAPACITY : 17,000

: 17,000 2021 PLANS : Planning return to full capacity, AD says; no official plan announced

: Planning return to full capacity, AD says; no official plan announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Rice at Arkansas, Sept. 4

MISSISSIPPI STATE

WHERE : Davis Wade Stadium

: Davis Wade Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 61,337

: 61,337 2020 CAPACITY : 15,334 (25 percent)

: 15,334 (25 percent) 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State, Sept. 4

FLORIDA

WHERE : Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 88,548

: 88,548 2020 CAPACITY : 17,000

: 17,000 2021 PLANS : “Planning for the 2021 football season has been centered around the belief that there will be a full stadium all season” … no official plan.

: “Planning for the 2021 football season has been centered around the belief that there will be a full stadium all season” … no official plan. 2021 HOME OPENER: Florida Atlantic at Florida, Sept. 4

OLE MISS

WHERE : Vaught Hemingway Stadium

: Vaught Hemingway Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 64,038

: 64,038 2020 CAPACITY : 16,009 (25 percent)

: 16,009 (25 percent) 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Austin Peay at Ole Miss, Sept. 11

AUBURN

WHERE : Jordan-Hare Stadium

: Jordan-Hare Stadium MAX CAPACITY : 87,451

: 87,451 2020 CAPACITY : 17,490 (20 percent)

: 17,490 (20 percent) 2021 PLANS : None announced

: None announced 2021 HOME OPENER: Akron at Auburn, Sept. 4