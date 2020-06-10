The Southeastern Conference will hold its annual football media days online later this summer, the league announced Wednesday morning.
The SEC had scheduled media days in Atlanta from July 13-16, but like many other conferences across the country, it moved the event online because of the coronavirus pandemic and related health concerns.
Virtual media days will still have commissioner Greg Sankey's annual "State of the SEC" address, interviews with the conference's 14 head coaches and press conferences with select student-athletes.
"We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021," Sankey said.
The online format allows teams to adjust their preparation for the 2020 season based on the preseason practice schedule, which is "expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season," Sankey said in a statement.
Dates and times for media days this year were not announced.