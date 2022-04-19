LSU sophomore Favour Ofili was named national athlete of the week Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Ofili was honored for her performance Friday in the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, when she erased the collegiate record in the 200 meters.
The 19-year-old Ofili's time of 21.96 seconds erased the old mark of 22.02 set by Florida's Kyra Jefferson at the 2017 NCAA championships.
Ofili's mark was a Nigerian national record and is the fastest time in the world this year.
She shattered her old personal-record of 22.23 seconds, which she ran in taking the bronze medal at the 2021 U20 World championships. She also broke the school record of 22.04 seconds by Dawn Sowell in 1989.