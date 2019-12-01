A four-star wide receiver from Mississippi has changed his mind.
Deion Smith, the nation's No. 16 wide receiver, per 247Sports, announced Sunday evening that he was flipping his commitment from Mississippi State to LSU's 2021 recruiting class.
"I want to thank Coach Joe Moorhead and the entire Mississippi State Football Staff for giving me the opportunity to play for a great school and for all my fans that have supported me," Smith wrote. "After prayer and talks with my parents and my mentor, it is in my best interest to decommit from Mississippi State University & Commit to Louisiana State University."
Committed🐯🐯 @Coach_EdOrgeron @shayhodge3 pic.twitter.com/yctnOAmrVm— Deion Smith (@Deion6_) December 2, 2019
Smith is the No. 2 overall recruit in Mississippi (wide receiver Isaiah Brevard is committed to Ole Miss), and he joins Florida defensive tackle Anthony Hundley (No. 36 DT) and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd as the third player to commit to LSU's 2021 class.
Smith first committed to Mississippi State on April 3, and he also holds offers from Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee.