LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said the Tigers won a "trap game" against Ole Miss last weekend, but it was also a wake-up call for the LSU defense that struggled in the second half.
The Tigers hope to fix that against Arkansas this weekend.
The Razorbacks have started three quarterbacks this season — senior Ben Hicks, junior Nick Starkel and redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones — and could start a fourth in true freshman KJ Jefferson this weekend.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that if Jefferson does start, the Razorbacks could use some of the same schemes and plays that Ole Miss used to throw the LSU defense off. Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns against the Tigers in Oxford.
Orgeron said it ultimately comes down to coaches putting players in the right position to make plays.
“I want to make sure as the leaders of the program we're giving them the right thing at the right time to do,” Orgeron said. “We're going to put them in great position. Obviously they're going to have to make the plays. I think it's a combination of both. But I'm never going to put it on the players. I'm going to put it on me first.”
Interim Arkansas coach Barry Lunney Jr. has not named a starter, but Jefferson would present those same challenges as Plumlee for the LSU defense.
LSU contained Plumlee through the air, and Orgeron said the film focused on the four touchdown runs where Plumlee was able to get LSU out of position.
“We looked at it, and a lot of (Ole Miss’) plays and most teams we’ve played have been chunk plays,” LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence said. “We’ve played solid football, but it’s always been five or six plays that go for however many yards.
“For us as a defense, we just really want to focus on playing every play, focusing on your keys one at a time, because you never know what play can go for 60 or 70 yards on one bad read.”
Like Plumlee, Jefferson will not present much of a passing threat for the Tigers. He completed 6 of 15 passes for 60 yards with an interception in the second half of a loss to Western Kentucky on Nov. 9 in the Razorbacks' most recent game.
Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd adds to the difficulty for LSU, though. Orgeron said Boyd is one of the best running backs in the SEC, and he averages over 100 yards per game.
Lawrence believes LSU’s strong suit is stopping the inside run and is confident in the Tigers' capabilities. Before facing Ole Miss, it was — LSU had held teams to an average of less than 150 yards per game.
“When you go against a team like Ole Miss, where they want to try to do a little different counters and pulling guards and tackles and throwing the toss, it’s hard to adjust to," Lawrence said. “I don’t think teams really want to line up in a phone booth and try to run the ball on us. There’s going to be different schemes that we have to adjust to.”
Lawrence and fellow defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said the biggest emphasis going forward is focusing on each individual key for all four quarters, especially when teams give different looks and shifts.
“I looked at some of the offenses we’ve played this year, and we’ve really seen it all,” Lawrence said. “That’s the good thing for us. We’ve seen a lot of different offenses, and that’ll be able to help us no matter who we play — SEC, Big 12, whoever. These last two games, we just want to finish strong. We want to play our football and focus on us and let the rest take care of itself.”