Give Ed Orgeron this much: When it comes to reading a room, he’s still an ace.
Addressing a full crowd during his annual Baton Rouge Rotary Club appearance Wednesday above the south end zone at Tiger Stadium, the coach gave ‘em what they wanted. He ran up and down the roster (“18 of 22 starters returning,” he noted); assessed his revamped coaching staff, with six new assistants (“The No. 1 factor in all our new hires was how they can communicate with our players”) and about the potential for full crowds in Tiger Stadium again — even with an increase in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana (“I’m excited about running through those goal posts and seeing all y’all in there”).
But early during his address, he threw in one of many chuckles, adding: “No. 1 question everyone wants to know is, who's gonna be the starting left tackle, right?”
Orgeron, of course, knew better. As is often the case among college programs across the nation, the No. 1 question is about the quarterbacks.
Our top three takeaways from Orgeron’s final public appearance before camp begins:
1. Don’t expect an early winner in the QB derby.
Myles Brennan and Max Johnson will compete for it throughout camp, Orgeron said, and the staff will not likely determine a starter until the week before the Tigers open their season Sept. 4 at UCLA. Orgeron said he believes both quarterbacks can play at a championship level and that Brennan, in his first season as a starter, played plenty well enough before he suffered that rare, unique abdominal injury Oct. 10 at Missouri. Then there was Johnson, who ultimately took over the job and did something as a true freshman and led LSU to an upset at Florida — something his dad, former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, never did while at Florida State. He then followed with a 435-yard day in the season finale against Ole Miss. “Whoever wins (the QB job) is going to be in great shape. … The offense is going to be similar to what you saw in 2019,” Orgeron said.
2. Super-conference? OK; let’s do it.
Asked for his thoughts on the Southeastern Conference’s presumed expansion to include Texas and Oklahoma, Orgeron — playing the role of a football coach who more or less takes care of what’s in front of him — said he doesn’t know much about it. "I do believe it's good,” he said. “This is becoming a superconference. I think it's going to open up some areas in recruiting ... I think it's maybe going to open their eyes a little." At any rate, he said, college football is changing, from playoff formats to conference expansion to name-image-and-likeness deals for players. “You’ve got to want to change with the times,” he said.
3. About that defense …
Did you notice it wasn’t very good last season? Of course you did. So did Orgeron. He got rid of coordinator Bo Pelini and brought in Daronte Jones from the Minnesota Vikings — one of three new assistants on defense. Orgeron said Jones shared in his desire to run a 4-3 defense, the alignment with which he is most comfortable. Asked by an audience member why he favors a 4-3, Orgeron made it simple: First off, given the pervasiveness of the spread offense in college football, LSU’s base defense won’t truly be a 4-3; it’ll be more like a nickel package with two linebackers and four down linemen. That last part is key. “It gives you four great pass rushers,” Orgeron said. He was quick to note that LSU ought to be loaded on the defensive line, with rushers like Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Andre Anthony. Orgeron also said to watch out for two interior linemen in particular: True freshmen Maason Smith of Houma and Bryce Langston of Ocala, Florida.