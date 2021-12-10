The LSU basketball team’s trip to Atlanta for its Holiday Hoopsgiving matchup with Georgia Tech on Saturday night got off to a rocky start Friday.
No. 25 LSU was scheduled to depart from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport on a chartered flight at 10 a.m. Friday, but “plane issues” kept the Tigers on the ground until well after noon.
Associate sports information director Kent Lowe said the team was set to leave earlier in the day because players are on break after taking final exams earlier this week.
But the short 1-hour, 15-minute flight over to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was delayed after the traveling party arrived at the Baton Rouge airport.
The Tigers were expedted to arrive in Atlanta just after noon EST and practice at Morehouse College.
Instead, the team returned to campus and worked out in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center practice facility while waiting to be called back to the airport.
Will Wade’s team, which is 8-0 this season, was also scheduled to attend the Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks game Friday night in State Farm Arena.
Former LSU guards Cam Thomas and Skylar Mays play for the Nets and Hawks, respectively.
LSU faces Georgia Tech (5-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN2.