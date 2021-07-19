HOOVER, Ala. — Austin Deculus offered himself as an example for development. Take a look at LSU's fifth-year offensive tackle: brawny build in a blue suit, a svelte 320 pounds packed on a 6-foot-6 frame, sprawling Viking-brown hair that he half-jokes will hopefully land him an endorsement deal.

Deculus said he arrived at LSU as a 355-pound freshman with "horrible" hair. He's since leaned out. He's become better conditioned. He's become a cornerstone of the offensive line, a 49-game veteran who's on pace this year to play in more games than any football player in school history.

"Going from year to year," Deculus said at the Wynfrey Hotel during Southeastern Conference media days on Monday, "my consistency just continues to grow."

Consistency is what this Tigers football team is looking for after one of the most erratic three-year stretches in college football history. Deculus was there for all of it: the surprising 10-win season in 2018, the record-breaking 2019 national championship campaign, last year's tumultuous 5-5 season that sometimes felt like the program was ripping right down the seams.

After a pandemic-shortened season, after internal team issues surrounding protests against racial inequality, after an investigation was launched into the school and athletic department's mishandlings of sexual misconduct cases, after a self-imposed bowl ban finalized the team's first non-winning record since 1999, after opt-outs and transfers and the transition to two new coordinators and four new assistant coaches, there has been ample time and opportunity for reflection and reconciliation within a program that's attempting to stabilize itself on and off the field.

Some of the issues still hang over the program.

A group of seven current and former students filed a federal Title IX lawsuit against LSU in April, and head coach Ed Orgeron is among the people listed as defendants in the case. Orgeron declined to comment after he was asked on the main stage Monday about his observations on changed behaviors at the school and how he'd act differently as a coach and handling such situations in the future.

"That's something I'm not going to comment on," Orgeron said. "It's an ongoing investigation, and I'm not going to comment on any of that. Thanks for asking, though."

An NCAA infractions case that involves both LSU's men's basketball and football programs has also been under review for nearly a year within the Independent Accountability Review Process — an independent group designed to handle complex NCAA infractions matter — and there has yet to be any clarity or resolution from the organization on what will happen to either of LSU's programs.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday that he sent a "lengthy letter" to the NCAA Division I Council in December, which included complaints that the governing body's enforcement and infractions process operated too slowly.

"Those accused of violations deserve a fair and timely outcome," Sankey said, "and those who compete against those accused of violations deserve that same fair and timely outcome."

Amid this all, Orgeron is facing pressure to prove once again that his football program can contend for national championships.

The sixth-year coach has been immensely successful on the recruiting trail — the Tigers have produced Top 5-rated recruiting classes in each of the past three years and are on pace to produce another in 2022 — but his reputation for building coaching staffs took a hit after he parted ways with former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan after one unsuccessful season.

Orgeron gave a jarring confession in March by saying he'd hired some coaches and "didn't even interview 'em from the last staff." Orgeron clarified Monday that his hiring of Pelini was indeed done without a formal interview. Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Orgeron's mentor, recommended Pelini with high praise and Orgeron and Pelini shared a defensive philosophy for an attacking, four-man front.

"If I'd have interviewed Bo Pelini face to face, I would have still hired him," Orgeron said. "There would have been no question about that because of his reputation and because of the guy I knew. There's no question about that."

Still, Orgeron said he resolved "I would never do that again" and interviewed each of his new six staff hires personally. Orgeron said he even pretended he was one of LSU's players when interviewing one coach so that he'd see how well the coach would communicate to players.

"Coaches are going to know a lot of football," Orgeron said, "but it's how much that they can get to our players and how much our players will know."

Orgeron once again lauded how the average age of LSU's coaching staff — including offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, 37, and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, 31 — has dropped 20 years compared with last season. Orgeron also hired defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, LSU's second Black coordinator in history, who can easily connect with the experiences of a majority Black roster.

Peetz is the "Energizer Bunny," Deculus said, the longtime NFL quarterbacks coach who worked under Joe Brady with the Carolina Panthers and is tasked with installing the same spread offense that broke numerous records and produced a Heisman Trophy winner with former quarterback Joe Burrow in 2019.

Orgeron has still not officially named a starting quarterback for the upcoming season. He's maintained that fifth-year senior Myles Brennan and second-year freshman Max Johnson are both continuing their battle when preseason camp beings Aug. 6.

"I believe in both quarterbacks," Orgeron said. "Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are two championship quarterbacks. Whoever wins is going to do a great job at LSU. It's going to be a tremendous battle, and we'll see what happens."