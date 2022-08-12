With three weeks until its Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State, lots of parts of this LSU football team must keep Brian Kelly up nights.
He and his staff need to identify a starting quarterback. They need the tight ends to shoulder more of the offensive production load and could use a running back to emerge as a leader. They need to solve the puzzle that is the Tigers’ offensive line. And they need to gin up some cohesiveness and chemistry in a secondary that is long on experience from a lot of different precincts (Arkansas, Ohio State and right here down da bayou, cher) but short on “I know the guy next to me has my back” chemistry.
Heck, LSU even has to rely on a new kicker, punter and long snapper — positions largely ignored until a bad snap or a shanked punt or a hooked field goal in the final seconds costs you a game.
There is one part of this LSU team that will not cost the Tigers a game; one position group that is the foundation on which any truly exceptional team is built. It's one that Kelly can rest his head on and rest easy, knowing that it can be a bridge across LSU’s unsettled waters to its recently glory-filled past:
The defensive line.
On the defensive front, LSU has talent, depth and a necessary dollop of nastiness. It has enough quality players to put a rotation on the field — an important factor, because defensive linemen must expend too much energy trying to shove through engine blocks masquerading as opposing offensive linemen, then trying to wrestle quarterbacks and running backs to the ground. They can't play every down. But LSU has enough defensive linemen to allow for a shift from its base 3-4 alignment to a four- or five-man front, if needed.
“We’re a little bit ahead on the defensive line (compared to the offensive line),” Kelly said Thursday during his post-practice news conference.
Considering that offensive line coach Brad Davis is still trying to figure out which pegs to stick into which holes on his line, that doesn’t sound like much of an endorsement. But Kelly was almost certainly trying to soften the edge on his comments.
Not one but three LSU defensive linemen made the preseason All-Southeastern Conference, team as selected last month by voters at SEC media days: end BJ Ojulari made the first team, end Ali Gaye the second team and tackle Maason Smith the third.
On the interior, LSU also has players that could star elsewhere (and have, in Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo’s case) — players like Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory. And at end, there are rising starts like Desmond Little, Sai’vion Jones and Quency Wiggins.
Truth to tell, Kelly was tense about the edge rusher position as camp started, particularly at end. But Little, one player Kelly singled out Thursday, helped change all that.
“There was a little bit of concern on the edge,” he said. “I think we felt really good about the defensive tackle position and the big end position, starting with Roy and Smith. Obviously feeling really good there. Then building out with Ali Gaye, that right there is a very formidable group.
“With BJ playing the Jack position, we wanted a little more flexibility (outside). Desmond Little has had a really good camp for us. That’s given us a big lift, because we were considering having to maybe look at Ali Gaye playing both positions. With Desmond playing really well at that Jack position, that allows us to solidify that group.”
The Jack position, as Kelly called it, is a hybrid defensive end position. It’s played by someone similar in size to a defensive end but slightly smaller — think former LSU star K’Lavon Chaisson.
The Tigers have both talent and flexibility. Just how capable this group is of producing memorable stars like Marcus Spears, Glenn Dorsey, Tyson Jackson or Barkevious Mingo remains to be seen. But the raw materials are definitely there.
“Now it’s just a matter of continuing to build depth,” Kelly said. “It’s a group we can build consistency with earlier than, say, the offensive line. I think we all know in this league, the ability control the line of scrimmage is going to be paramount to our success.”
Kelly looked confident when he said that. And well-rested.