This after party was not the one the LSU Tigers wanted to attend.

Saturday’s humbling 44-34 loss to Mississippi State sent the reigning national champions tumbling down to 20th in the AP rankings and 17th in the coaches’ poll, though it did earn them a lofty early entry into the CBSSports Bottom 25 at No. 14. That sets up a compelling little un-showdown with No. 13 Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville, where the Commodores are coming off a classic close-but-no-banana 17-12 loss at Texas A&M.

Steve Harvey, the ink-stained wretch who created the Bottom Ten and not the comedian turned game show host, might have mockingly picked this as his Crummy Game of the Week. The ranking was accompanied online by a photo of LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, staring at football between his hands like a corn on the cob, trying to figure out why the ball didn’t love him and LSU like it did Joe Burrow and last year’s team.

ESPN has LSU and Oklahoma (a loser to Kansas State which lost to Arkansas State which somehow means the Sun Belt champion is bound for this year’s College Football Playoff, right?) tied for No. 5 in its Bottom 10. Wasn’t it in on another pre-coronavirus planet back in December that these two powerhouses were squaring off in the Peach Bowl for the right to go to New Orleans for the CFP National Championship Game?

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Or, at least, stubbed their collective big toes on one of the kids’ toys (by kids we mean Mississippi State and Kansas State) trying to make it through the living room in the dark.

The burning question, at least for LSU, is how quickly this college football Goliath can get back on its feet after being laid out by a stone from Mike Leach’s wacky bag of tricks.

Stumbling out of the blocks after a national championship isn’t a new thing for LSU. You could say the Tigers have been doing it for years, though somehow in some form they manage to right the ship eventually.

In 2004, LSU was coming off its first national championship in 45 years the previous season when Oregon State came calling in Tiger Stadium. The Tigers had lost 10 starters off the 2003 team (that sounded like a lot, but it was a simpler time), including starting quarterback Matt Mauck and star receiver Michael Clayton. LSU struggled out of the gate before pulling out a 22-21 overtime victory, only because Alexis Serna clanged two extra point attempts off the uprights (Serna would win the Lou Groza Award in 2005).

Two weeks later, LSU dropped a frustrating one-point decision at Auburn, 10-9, and saw its championship hopes crushed two weeks after that with a 45-16 loss at Georgia, the Bulldogs taking out their frustration after a pair of losses to the Tigers the season before.

LSU then found its footing, however, proving the axiom that a talented team can improve as the season goes on (albeit against a softer schedule). The Tigers peeled off six straight wins and reached the Capital One (now Citrus) Bowl, then as now the Southeastern Conference’s top non-major bowl tie in, before falling to Iowa in Nick Saban’s final game to still finish a respectable 9-3.

In 2008, the crux of the problem was again at quarterback. Ryan Perrilloux was THE recruit in 2005 in Louisiana when Les Miles arrived to replace Saban, and Miles landed the state’s biggest blue-chipper. Perrilloux would come off the bench for an emergency start in place of an injured Matt Flynn to lead LSU to a 21-14 win over Tennessee in the 2007 SEC Championship Game, earning MVP honors and sending the Tigers to the BCS title game against Ohio State. Perrilloux was supposed to succeed the senior Flynn permanently in 2008, but after a string of disciplinary issues, Miles kicked him off the team for good.

This year, LSU’s center is a Harvard transfer named Liam Shananan. In 2008, the starting quarterback ended up being a Harvard transfer named Andrew Hatch. But he was injured in Week 3 at Auburn, giving way to an undercooked freshman named Jarrett Lee.

Lee proceeded to turn in the most feast-or-famine season you’ve ever seen from an LSU quarterback, throwing 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, seven of those returned for touchdowns. In the LSU football history books it is still known as the Year of the Pick-Six — LSU finished 8-5 but ended with a 38-3 thrashing of Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl — and it arguably scarred Miles so badly it left him averse to the pass the rest of his days at LSU.

Sending Perrilloux packing and having Lee take over before he was prepared for the job altered the course of LSU’s program in a way that wasn’t corrected until last season’s national championship.

Now, LSU is trying to find its way again. The Vanderbilt game would appear to come at a good time, though the Commodores don’t look like the defensive tissue paper LSU ran through for its 66-38 victory in Nashville last season.

What are the Tigers to do? Not panicking would be a start. LSU appears likely to have cornerback Derek Stingley back this week after his sudden hospitalization last Friday night, and every minute of game time and every play is another step forward for Brennan and the Tigers’ retooled offense.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron has made a plank of his 2020 campaign platform that his Tigers will get better as the season goes on. If 2004 and 2008 are any guide, that may be just how 2020 turns out.