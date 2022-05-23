LSU got a big bump in the RPI ratings following its road sweep of Vanderbilt on the final weekend of the regular season, moving up to No. 23 as it prepares for this Southeastern Conference tournament.
It was a 14-slot jump for the Tigers, who had dropped all the way to No. 37 the previous week after getting swept by Ole Miss.
LSU had seemingly taken itself out of the running to host an NCAA regional, but the Vanderbilt sweep has at least re-opened the discussion. Tigers finished 37-23 overall and 17-13 in SEC play. The Tigers could boost their chances with a strong showing in Hoover.
LSU moved up in the major college baseball polls, as well.
The Tigers moved up five spots to No. 15 on the Perfect Game rankings and moved up four spots to No. 20 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll.
LSU also reappeared in three other polls this week — Collegiate Baseball (No. 16), Baseball America (21) and D1 Baseball (21) — after having tumbled out.
The Tigers earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the SEC tournament. They will play Wednesday against the winner between Auburn (No. 7 RPI) and Kentucky (No. 54 RPI). Those teams play Tuesday night.