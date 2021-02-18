LSU baseball's opening weekend schedule changed again Thursday afternoon as Notre Dame canceled its trip because of coronavirus issues within its program.
Now, LSU will play Air Force on Saturday and Sunday before facing Louisiana Tech on Monday night. The times of the game — 1 p.m., noon and 6:30 p.m., respectively — won't change.
The robin-robin style tournament already changed twice earlier this week because of the weather and related travel difficulties, but until Notre Dame received its coronavirus test results, all three teams were still scheduled to play inside Alex Box Stadium.
“Fortunately we didn't just have one team on our schedule this weekend,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said.
Mainieri worried Thursday afternoon about Air Force's ability to attend as its program waited on coronavirus test results. If the team couldn’t leave as planned, LSU would play a three-game series against Louisiana Tech beginning on Saturday.
As of now, Air Force and Louisiana Tech will play each other at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“It's been a chaotic week for me dealing with all these things,” Mainieri said. “I'm going to be anxious until we strap on the uniform and get to play a game against somebody.”