LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux knew this was going to be a different kind of a season.
Veterans were recovering from key injuries and surgeries. Underclassmen had to step up their games.
The Tigers have had to be like caterpillars embracing the unknown — and enduring a defeat or two — before hopefully blossoming into a familiar-looking butterfly by the time championship season arrives.
“The term ‘greater later’ is where we’re pushing to be,” Breaux said earlier this week. “We just have to be patient and know this team is giving us everything they’ve got. That was obvious Friday.”
LSU still a strong No. 5 national ranking based on the average of LSU’s first three meets. But Breaux believes her team is improving, despite a 197.500-197.425 loss to No. 3 Florida last Friday.
“This week (against Florida) was certainly better than our home opener and what we saw at Auburn,” said Breaux, whose team is 1-2 and 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers beat California with a sub-197 score but lost at Auburn scoring a 196.275, LSU’s worst score since early in the 2016 season. “That’s maturity. That’s getting a lot of new people into the lineup and getting them to settle down.”
Will settle down continue to translate into scores up? That is the big test question when the Tigers travel to face No. 9 Alabama. The meet is set for 8 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network.
LSU is basically in must-win mode the rest of this season if it hopes to win a third straight Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.
But the goal of being a championship-contending team come March and April trumps all for now.
“Winning is the goal but we have to keep practicing and focusing on ourselves,” senior McKenna Kelley said. “We can’t be focused on the outcome.”
There is talent and experience at the top of the LSU lineup with seniors like Kelley, Lexie Priessman and Sarah Finnegan, the reigning SEC gymnast of the year and 2018 SEC all-around champion who has already been SEC gymnast of the week twice in 2019.
But Kelley is coming back from the Achilles’ tendon injury that sidelined her all of 2018. Priessman will probably cut back from three events to two on the road, a fragile package LSU’s coaches must handle with care after her ninth career surgery in the offseason.
“We’ve had to go slow,” Breaux said. “We’ve had to not do the numbers we’ve done in the past, like McKenna or (sophomore) Olivia Gunter coming back from an Achilles’ tendon. We’ve had elbow surgeries, knee scopes, a variety of things that had to be taken care of in our offseason. When we started our preseason were still in the recovery stage with four or five kids.
“That’s starting to iron itself out. We’re starting to see more of (senior) Julianna Cannamela in practice and I think that will push us and make us a better team moving forward.”
Injuries and inexperience, plus the loss of rock-solid all-arounder Myia Hambrick to graduation from last year’s team — Hambrick spent most of 2018 ranked first nationally on floor — have been tough obstacles to overcome without stronger contributions from the rest of her team. Contributions Breaux believes her team is finally starting to see.
“We got spoiled because we had Myia Hambrick who went at the top of the lineup and only anchored floor,” Breaux said. “She was winning the all-around. Now we’re developing sophomores who had no experience. Look at Reagan Campbell and what she’s done the last two weeks. Sami Durante on two events every time gets more confident. Those performances are critical.”
Better performances needed to win at Alabama (6-1, 1-0 SEC), which is coming off a season-high score of 196.900 in a narrow win last week at Georgia (196.875).
Finnegan is optimistic of what this team can be, even if it looks a bit un-LSU like so far.
“We haven’t reached our peak yet,” Finnegan said. “But we want to make a statement and say, ‘Hey, LSU is still here.’ ”
SEC standings
Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. High
Florida 2-0 1.000 2-0 1.000 197.400
Auburn 2-0 1.000 3-0 1.000 196.700
Alabama 1-0 .000 6-1 .857 196.900
Kentucky 1-0 1.000 3-2 .600 195.975
Georgia 0-1 .000 2-2 .500 197.000
Arkansas 0-1 .000 1-2 .333 193.875
LSU 0-2 .000 1-2 .333 197.425
Missouri 0-2 .000 3-2 .600 196.450
Friday’s results
Florida 197.500, LSU 197.425
Kentucky 195.275, Arkansas 193.875
Alabama 196.900, Georgia, 196.875
Saturday’s results
Auburn 195.825, Missouri 194.975
Monday’s results
Georgia 197.000, Iowa State 195.900
Friday’s schedule
LSU at Alabama, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)
Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)
Georgia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)
Saturday’s schedule
Metroplex Challenge, 7:30 p.m.#
Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Denver
#-At Fort Worth, Texas
All times Central