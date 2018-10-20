There were two key possessions at the start of Saturday’s night’s game that went a long way in determining Mississippi State’s fate Saturday night.
Both Mississippi State and LSU had red-zone opportunities with a first down inside the 5-yard line. The Bulldogs gave up the game’s only touchdown and then failed to convert on their only trip inside the LSU 10 for the entire game.
“We started out bad. I threw an interception and put the defense in a bad position,” Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald said. “Obviously, it's a huge momentum thing, I think, more than anything else. If we tie the ballgame up we’re pretty much back to 0-0 instead of being down four.”
The LSU offense eventually found its groove, but Mississippi State and Nick Fitzgerald never seemed to find a comfort zone.
Mississippi State, which had lost both games this season when it failed to gain 200 yards rushing, barely hit that mark against LSU with 201. The rushing total was 39 yards below the Bulldogs' season average, but there was even less production from the passing game.
Fitzgerald completed 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and was intercepted four times. Overall, the Mississippi State offense, which came in producing 430 yards per game, was held to 260 yards.
“We tried some quick game, we tried some screens, we tried to take some shots down the field, because they were being aggressive in the run,” Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. “All the things you need to do to move the ball, screens and shots down the field, we tried just about everything.”
On third downs, Mississippi State’s lack of success in the first half, when it converted just 1 of 9, carried into the second half. The Bulldogs converted 2 of 14 for the game.
The offensive shortcomings put pressure on a Bulldogs defense that didn't break but allowed four Cole Tracy field goals. Nose guard Jeffery Simmons, who had 10 tackles, said the Bulldogs were down after the game.
“It's hurting in (the locker room) right now,” Simmons said. “We know who the better team was on the field tonight, especially the defense. We left plays out there. It hurts but we’ve got to move on.”
The Bulldogs were ready for LSU’s running game, and held the Tigers to 110 yards rushing.
“We out-physicaled them, especially up front,” Simmons said. “We knew what they were doing. We knew their top runs. They didn’t have much, especially with their stretches and all that.”
On the other side of the ball, there were problems that began on its first series of the game.
The Bulldogs opened with two consecutive false-start penalties. Two plays later, Fitzgerald threw the first of two first-half interceptions.
Even though it was the game’s third play from scrimmage, it was one of the most important. LSU linebacker Michael Divinity returned the interception 31 yards to the MSU 3. From there, LSU used three plays to take a 7-0 lead with what turned out to be the game's only touchdown.
Mississippi State responded with its best drive, a seven-play, 73-yard march that stalled at the LSU 2. Fitzgerald was held for no gain on third-and-goal from the 2, and Jace Christmann kicked a 19-yard field goal to make it 7-3.
“I thought we came out and played a great game defensively,” Moorhead said. “We fought tooth and nail on every snap. (LSU) had less than 250 yards of total offense. Time and time again we gave our offense an opportunity.”