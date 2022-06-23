Brian Kelly hit the transfer portal for LSU as hard as any other coach in the nation, but that won't keep several freshmen from contributing during the 2022 campaign.
LSU is looking to rebound from a 6-7 season, and Kelly knows that fans will expect a much better mark in his first season in Baton Rouge. If a freshman wants to get on the field in 2022, they’ll have a high standard to meet.
Here’s a look at five freshmen who are the most likely to make a contribution this season.
Will Campbell, offensive tackle
It’s never easy to start in the SEC as a freshman, but Campbell left the spring as the top man at left tackle for the Tigers.
At 6-foot-6, 317 pounds, he has the size necessary to compete immediately as a true freshman.
A strong spring from Campbell convinced the staff to move last year’s starting left tackle, Cameron Wire, to right tackle.
Considering Campbell was inserted as a freshman starter at Neville High School in Monroe, it shouldn’t come as much surprise that he’s going to be on the field immediately at LSU.
Harold Perkins, linebacker
He didn’t take part in spring practice after signing with LSU in February, but Perkins has a shot to get on the field in a hurry.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Perkins has great speed. He has been timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
He’ll have plenty to prove in fall camp, but that kind of speed can often make up for freshman mistakes on the field.
LSU missed out on some big targets in February, but Perkins was the highest-rated player who was still available.
Nathan Dibert, kicker
After Cade York decided to forego his final year of eligibility, Dibert’s chances of kicking field goals as a freshman increased significantly.
Dibert signed with LSU in December and York announced his plans to go pro in January.
Ezekeal Mata left the spring atop the depth chart, but Dibert will have a shot to show in fall camp that he’s the best option to replace York.
Dibert offers a big leg with three field goals from over 50 yards as a high school senior, and he should also be an asset on kickoffs.
Quency Wiggins, defensive end
LSU has a talented group of edge rushers, and Wiggins should fit in nicely.
The product of Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge and has the build of a prototypical SEC defensive end - 6-5, 273 pounds.
Wiggins, who had 13 sacks as a senior, seems built to take the field early. It’ll just be a matter of beating out some other players for opportunities.
If he gets to the quarterback as much as he did in high school, he’ll get game snaps soon.
Emery Jones, offensive line
For an offensive line that’s going through somewhat of a rebuild, the talented Jones could provide crucial depth at left guard.
At 6-foot-6, 332 pounds, is more than big enough to contend with defensive linemen in the SEC.
Jones, who also played basketball at Catholic in Baton Rouge, brings plenty of athleticism to an interior spot on the offensive line.