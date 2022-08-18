The LSU soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 5-0 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium.
Taylor Dobles scored the first goal of the season in the 15th minute, and Mollie Baker made it 2-0 in the 30th minute.
The second half saw the Tigers score three goals. Sage Glover tallied the first two minutes into the half; Jordan Johnson scored in the 76th minute; and Dobles added her second goal of the match in the 77th minute.
The Tigers will return to LSU Soccer Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday to take on Central Florida. After that, the Tigers will travel to California for a two-match swing against Pepperdine and San Diego.