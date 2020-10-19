That Waterford crystal football they used to lift off the BCS national championship trophy was a better analogy for what it means to be a championship program than anyone probably realized at the time.

It is rare. It is beautiful. And it can shatter oh so easily.

The test pilots turned astronauts the late, great writer Tom Wolfe immortalized in his book “The Right Stuff” (which just happens to be my favorite non-fiction work) had a phrase for it: “It can blow at any seam.” The “it” being that magical, right stuff that makes a test pilot a test pilot.

Or, in current parlance, makes a winning team a winning team.

If you didn’t think the seam was blown after LSU’s 1-2 start to follow up on last season’s crystal football of a championship season, you probably do now with the news that Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan is questionable for Saturday’s South Carolina game.

Brennan was pronounced questionable by coach Ed Orgeron for last week’s Florida game before it was postponed by the Gators’ coronavirus outbreak. The thinking was, though, that Brennan got nicked (Les Miles term) but would certainly be ready to climb back into the cockpit against the Gamecocks this Saturday.

Not so fast, Orgeron grimly told reporters Monday.

“We expected him back early during the week,” Orgeron said. “I just talked to Jack (Marucci, LSU’s team trainer). He's questionable. Taking a little bit more time for him to heal. He's going to be questionable for the game.”

Orgeron said Brennan has a “significant lower-body injury.” Based on what we’re hearing, it's the type of injury that could linger.

Brennan could play this week, or he could be out for weeks. No one knows for sure. If you’re an LSU fan, this sounds like yet another reason to want to hibernate until September 2021. But the schedule carries on, with or without Brennan. If he can’t go, the Tigers look to the two freshmen (sounds like a musical duo from the 1950s) of TJ Finley and Max Johnson.

True freshmen, that is. Right now, both of them have taken as many snaps in a live college game as any of you reading this.

Orgeron understandably did not tip his hand as to who would start in Brennan’s place. The last thing he needs is someone to lose the battle and start moping, especially since that person may have to go into the game if the other looks ineffective or also gets hurt. Coach O said LSU is preparing for both to play Saturday night, which is absolutely the best course of action.

But eventually, Orgeron and his offensive coaches would have to choose. Finley is the bigger of the two, listed at 6-foot-6, 242 pounds and has the big arm, but like Brennan not the most mobile of the two. I have not seen him play, but being that big, I’m thinking he has the escape velocity of a supertanker.

Johnson (6-5, 219) is the sleeker of the two, the more dual-threat option in the Joe Burrow mold. From talking to folks who cover South Carolina, that is the type of quarterback who traditionally gives the Gamecocks fits. That was the case with Auburn’s Bo Nix for a half or so last week before South Carolina corralled him in a 30-22 upset victory.

That said, LSU may not only be making a quarterback decision for this week, but for weeks to come if Brennan can’t play. It’s just another delightful pingpong ball added to the bag of unknowns that is life in 2020.

South Carolina is a tough out, but as I wrote last week the Florida postponement gave LSU the chance to right the ship of its season with these next two games against South Carolina and Auburn, both games the Tigers can easily win. But if Brennan is out, all bets are off. We have seen a freshman perform brilliantly against LSU: Missouri’s Connor Bazelak, who was 29 of 34 for 406 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 45-41 upset. It’s hard to do that against air, though air was mostly what LSU’s pass defense was comprised of that day.

We have also seen freshmen play like Vanderbilt’s Ken Seals, who had his moments but on balance struggled in a 41-7 loss to LSU, going 11 of 25 for 113 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

A freshman starting his first game for LSU could land anywhere on that spectrum.

Ultimately, your heart has to go out to Brennan. He patiently waited his turn to be a starter behind both Burrow and Danny Etling the past three years. He has studied hard, kept himself on a workmanlike schedule and away from COVID as best he could. As a result, fears that he would be the weak link in this LSU team have been unfounded, with him throwing for 1,113 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions to date.

His season was already going to be cut short by COVID. He deserves for it not to be cut short any further. But a starting quarterback is like a test pilot, in that he knows deep down it can blow at any seam.