COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Gavin Dugas felt sore Friday morning after a collision in LSU's game the night before required him to undergo tests at the emergency room, but his father told The Advocate the junior outfielder didn't have any broken ribs.

In the fifth inning of LSU's 2-1 loss to Texas A&M, Dugas collided with center fielder Drew Bianco as they chased a ball dropping toward the warning track.

Bianco dove and made the catch, but his foot slammed into Dugas' chest. Dugas dropped to the ground. He stayed there for several minutes before walking off the field.

“Gavin Dugas’ parents took him to the emergency room,” coach Paul Mainieri said after the game. “They’re going to X-ray his ribs to see if there’s anything broken. We won’t know anything about the status until after that.”

The test showed Dugas hadn't broken anything, his father said. He still felt sore and had bruises a few hours before the second game of LSU's series, leaving his status undetermined as the Tigers try to extend their season, his father said.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Playing without Dugas would leave a hole in LSU's lineup. Batting third and starting in left field, he leads the team with 14 home runs and ranks second in the Southeastern Conference with 57 RBIs.

+2 LSU loses to Texas A&M as multiple injuries cast shadow over series opener In the midst of LSU's 2-1 loss Thursday night, two starters left with injuries that could keep them out the rest of the series.

When Dugas left the game Thursday night, freshman Brody Drost entered in left field. Drost is batting .219 with four home runs.

LSU may also consider sophomore Mitchell Sanford, who's batting .290, but his status was uncertain after pulling his groin in pregame warmups Thursday.

This weekend, LSU needs one win — or an Auburn loss — to reach the SEC tournament next week. The Tigers need two wins to give themselves a chance of making the NCAA field.