LSU's two returning leading rushers, Ty Davis-Price and John Emery, are both limited with injuries in spring football, head coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning in a radio interview.
Davis-Price, who led LSU with 446 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 2020, has been hurt "for the most part" since spring football began last week, Orgeron told 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," and they "haven't seen much out of him" although Orgeron didn't detail the injury.
Orgeron said Emery, who had 378 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 2020, has been recovering from shoulder surgery. Emery has been wearing a gold noncontact jersey during practice and can't scrimmage.
"He's coming back very well," Orgeron said. "He's doing everything we're asking him to do."
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Emery is a former five-star recruit whom Orgeron is expecting to have a breakout season after a quiet sophomore year in 2020. He has the ability to be an all-around playmaker out of the backfield, and Orgeron said new offensive coordinator Jake Peetz has them running the same routes as they did with former running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2019.
Orgeron said in a recent practice they had Emery run a "choice" route — a route where the receiver has multiple options to alter his path — at the linebacker level and "took it for 80" yards.
"He can do it," Orgeron said. "I think he needs to work on catching the ball in the flat, over his left shoulder a little bit better."
But during LSU's first scrimmage on Saturday, the Tigers backfield was very limited in depth. With no Davis-Price and Emery, and with Josh Williams also dealing with "a little injury," Orgeron said walk-on Corren Norman had 39 carries on Saturday.
Since Chris Curry transferred to Utah during the offseason, the only scholarship running back remaining with carries in 2020 was Tre Bradford, who had 10 carries for 58 yards last season.
Orgeron said there was a point in the scrimmage when no running back was available to play, and wide receivers Jontre Kirklin, Trey Palmer and Koy Moore filled in and ran the toss sweep with the offense.
"I stopped the practice and said we've got a team right there," Orgeron said. "The middle of a game, somebody goes down, we've got to have the next man step up."