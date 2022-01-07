LSU's women's basketball team battled No. 1 South Carolina from start to finish and came reasonably close to an upset in its 66-60 loss Thursday.
But even with a partly depleted South Carolina roster, the Gamecocks’ dominance was borne out on the backboards. The 48-25 edge enjoyed by the visitors came without the help of two top inside reserve players, and the 19 offensive rebounds wasn’t even a season-high. The Gamecocks have had 24 against UConn and 20 against Missouri, and 19 in two other games.
Laeticia Amihere, a 6-foot-4 junior, and 6-7 sophomore Kamilla Cardoso did not play because of COVID issues. Amihere was averaging 21 minutes, 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Cardoso averaged 15 minutes, 6.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.
The Gamecocks' All-American center Aliyah Boston did the heavy lifting with 19 points and 18 rebounds, seven on the offensive boards.
Still LSU stayed in the game, thanks to its pressure defense which forced 21 turnovers, South Carolina’s second-highest total of the year. It was a one-possession game at 61-58 with 1:12 left when LSU’s Alexis Morris missed a layup. The Gamecocks scored with 44 seconds left and LSU couldn’t get the deficit back under four.
Ultimately, LSU couldn’t overcome its cold-shooting third quarter when the Tigers hit 4 of 14 for 28.6%. The Tigers failed to make a 3-point shot in the second half, going 0 for six, but coach Kim Mulkey said the decline started in the second quarter.
“The game was lost at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third quarter,” Mulkey said. “Boston's in foul trouble, you go up 11, you have a couple of empty possessions, and they have some good things happen and you go in at halftime up only six. You come out in the third quarter and have some empty possessions again.
“They didn't do anything different. Fatigue could have set in. They're poised. They've played everybody in the country they need to play to win a national championship. They took LSU's best shot tonight. Great crowd, great atmosphere. We played hard. Sometimes you just aren't quite good enough to win that game. We fought to the bitter end.”
Iron women
Mulkey’s substitution patterns were slightly altered as she stayed with her starters when they weren’t in foul trouble. Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry played 40 minutes each and Morris sat out only 40 seconds. Autumn Newby went 34:04 and Faustine Aifuwa 29:48, both fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Career moves
With 22 points against the Gamecocks, Pointer is in striking distance of becoming one of the top 10 all-time scorers in LSU history. She is nine points from passing No. 11 Alisha Jones (1983-87), who has 1,597 points, and will need 60 with to pass No. 10 Marie Ferdinand (1997-01), who has 1,648. LSU has 13 regular-season games remaining.
Pointer has a good chance to move into the No. 3 spot all time for assists against Auburn. She had six against South Carolina bumping her career number to 515, four behind Erica White. Temeka Johnson is the leader with 945, unreachable for Pointer but she is only 55 behind No. 2 Pokey Chatman, who has 570. Pointer can catch Chatman by averaging five assists per game, her current average, in LSU’s final 13 games, not including SEC or NCAA tournament contests.
Earlier this year, Pointer passed Cornelia Gayden for No. 10 on the career steals list and now has 214, four behind No. 9 Sylvia Fowles. Aifuwa moved up to No. 8 in career rebounds this season with 854 after Thursday’s game. She trails No. 7 Gayden (894) by 40.
Ward out
Reserve guard Emily Ward has missed the past three games after injuring her knee against Samford Dec. 27. No surgery is scheduled but she is out “for the foreseeable future,” LSU sports information director Grant Kauvar said.