Joe Burrow often has simple answers for what could be complex questions.

Such as: Has the former star quarterback of the LSU Tigers watched the mega-popular "Tiger King" documentary on Netflix?

Burrow: “No, I haven’t. I’m not a big fan of zoos and animals in cages."

But the answers from Burrow did get a bit bigger as he called into "The Big Podcast with Shaq" this week.

Burrow spoke with a trio of hosts that includes Shaquille O'Neal, the owner of his own outsized LSU career that led to the 7-foot-1 center being picked No. 1 overall in the 1992 NBA draft. Burrow is the odds-on favorite to match that feat when the 2020 NFL draft kicks off on April 23.

Answering O'Neal's question of whether Burrow cared if he was taken No. 1 overall, he returned a confident answer backed up with evidence from an unparalleled two-year run in Baton Rouge.

The Cincinnati Bengals, in Burrow's home state, hold the No. 1 overall pick and a clear need at quarterback.

"I just want to get drafted to a good team, good organization, that’s going to maximize my talents," he said. "You know, I’ve won everywhere that I’ve been. I’ve never had a losing season in sport from the moment I was 5 years old. So, I’m not a loser. I just want to go somewhere that I can win."

There is one thing Burrow said he does find disappointing: Wherever he lands in the NFL draft, it'll be a virtual experience. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entirety of what had been planned as an extravagant draft show in Las Vegas has all but disappeared. Teams will all draft remotely, with draftees following suit.

If Burrow's name does get read No. 1 overall, he expects to be sitting on his family couch in Ohio alongside his parents Jimmy and Robin.

"I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet and hearing my name called," he said. "But I think having it at home with my family is going to be just as good.

"Getting drafted is getting drafted. I don’t really have any plans yet because I don’t really know what it’s going to look like."

But social distancing and quarantine have already taken their toll, Burrow said, with more to come as he waits for draft day. He might even have to watch that Netflix series with a title that could've just as easily referred to his role at Tiger Stadium in the 2019 season.

"I’m trying to hold out not to watch it. But I’m getting super bored over here in this quarantine," Burrow said. "I might have to cave."

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST

MORE FROM BURROW'S INTERVIEW

DIDN'T YOU WANT TO GO OUT DURING YOUR TIME AT LSU?

"Honestly I couldn’t have. I couldn’t go to the grocery store, go to a restaurant. It was madness halfway through the year, the way we were playing."

SHAQ ON BATON ROUGE

"Let me tell you something. One thing about Baton Rouge? It’s definitely a sports town. Football, then basketball, then baseball. If you’re winning … the people just love you there."

Grosse Tete truck stop owner once considered sending tiger mascot to Netflix’s Joe Exotic The owner of a controversial truck stop in Grosse Tete once considered sending his former mascot — Tony the Tiger — to Joe Exotic, a flamboyan…

ARE OHIO STATE FANS ANGRY/BUMMED THAT YOU DIDN'T GET TO STAR FOR THE BUCKEYES?

"Yea. There’s a lot of that. But a lot of the people in my area became LSU fans when I went down there. And if I happen to be the first pick this year, I’m coming back home. And I think that’ll make a lot of people feel a lot better."

ANY CRAZY QUESTIONS ON VIRTUAL INTERVIEWS?

"You know, I really haven’t been asked anything crazy. Now, I know some people that have.

"But most of the conversations that I’ve had are with a lot of teams that aren’t going to be in the top 5. And they’re saying ‘well we’re not going to be in a position to draft you, so let’s talk about life’ and things like that. It’s just been an interesting process for me."

ANY GOOD ED ORGERON STORIES?

"I thought I was going to come in on the visit when I was getting recruited and I was going to get the whole rah-rah speech. And I heard stories of him taking his shirt off, but we just sat down and we had real conversations about ball, about life, about what his visions were for the program. And you know, everything that he told me was going to happen, happened.

"That’s the kind of person that he is. He’s not going to stop until he’s satisfied."

Rabalais: Joe Burrow's dad Jimmy is loving retirement ... it isn't hard to figure out why When Jimmy Burrow decided to retire after three decades coaching football, he figured it would be worth it to watch his youngest son play foot…

ON COMPARISONS TO EX-ALABAMA QB TUA TAGOVAILOA

“Whenever you’re coming out in the same draft class with anybody you’re going to get compared to them, but I’m not super worried about that. Tua’s a great player, just like I am.

"There’s a lot of really good players in the draft. We’re all looking to make a name for ourselves at the next level. I guess we’ll find out 10 years down the road and there’s going to be discussions throughout time about it. But we can’t control that.”

THOUGHTS ON MYLES BRENNAN?

“He can really spin it. He was getting some time the year before I got there, splitting time with Danny Etling, and he’s going to be a really good player. He’s a smart dude, he can spin it.

"I’m excited to see what he’s gonna do this year."

SHAQ'S PAYDAY TIP

"FICA is going to take 50% of that big signing bonus, and they’re going to take 50% of every check you got. So when you start planning stuff out, make sure you’re planning properly. Because I thought I had a million and I only had $550,000."

+14 Louisiana has loved Joe Burrow, and the quarterback has loved it back: 'I couldn't be more grateful' Joe Burrow played his final game inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, and as LSU completed an undefeated regular season, he showed his appreciation for a place that became home.

Getting drafted is getting drafted. I don’t really have any plans yet because I don’t really know what it’s going to look like. Right now I’m planning on just sitting on my couch with my parents and just watching it on TV, I guess