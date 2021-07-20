HOOVER, Ala. — The LSU football team has a vaccination rate above 90%, a source confirmed with The Advocate, which means the Tigers have more flexibility within Southeastern Conference medical protocols and are less likely to possibly forfeit games if their schedule is disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday he's recommended not to reschedule games due to outbreaks within teams this season, emphasizing the need for teams to join public safety measures against a coronavirus pandemic that has surged once again with its deadly Delta variant.
Sankey's proposal is yet another incentive for people to get vaccinated within a league that has no vaccination mandate. The SEC has already placed an 85% threshold that, if met, no longer requires teams to test for COVID-19 regularly or wear masks inside their facilities.
Sankey made it clear that the league is not prepared to jump through logistical hoops to accommodate disruptions now that vaccines are "widely available." The league still currently has its 53-man roster minimum requirement it had last season, Sankey said, but he has recommended to remove that minimum to further incentivize teams to get vaccinated.
"That means your team needs to be healthy to compete, and if not, that game won't be rescheduled," Sankey said.
Six of the SEC's 14 football teams have reached 80% vaccination, Sankey said, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday that the Bulldogs had a rate north of 85%.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron didn't offer an exact number on the team's vaccination when asked Monday, but he added "I think most of our guys have been vaccinated for COVID."
"And obviously that's a personal choice," Orgeron said. "But hopefully, hopefully towards the season, most of our guys decide to get vaccinated."
Multiple SEC games were postponed last season due to coronavirus outbreaks on football teams — LSU rescheduled its games against Alabama and Florida — and since the league designated two extra weeks for postponed games at the end of the season, only two games were outright canceled.
Sankey said the SEC has not set extra time aside again for this season.
"Vaccines are widely available," Sankey said. "They’ve proven to be highly effective, and when people are fully vaccinated we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus’ spread and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and to normal life.”