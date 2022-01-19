TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A rare four-point play with 0.6 seconds to play in the first half appeared to be just what LSU needed to make a big second-half run against Alabama on Wednesday night.
Tari Eason’s 3-point basket and free throw after being fouled in the act by Keon Ellis sent LSU to the locker room on the short end of a 33-32 score, but with a ton of momentum on its side.
After the lead changed hands seven times in the first half, there were six more in the first 5½ minutes of the second before Alabama pulled away twice in the final 10 minutes, then hung on for a wild 70-67 win in Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak and sent No. 13 LSU (15-3, 3-3) to its second loss in a row with another tough road game coming Saturday at No. 24 Tennessee.
It was the the Crimson Tide's fifth consecutive win over the Tigers, who fell for the fourth time in five trips to Tuscaloosa under Will Wade.
This one, however, was anything but easy for Alabama.
A 16-4 run that was aided by a technical foul on Wade helped Alabama build a 57-44 lead with 8:06 remaining before a rousing 14-1 spurt by LSU tied it at 58-58 at the 4:47 mark.
Wade was whistled for then technical when, with 8:11 remaining and LSU trailing 53-44, Alabama’s Noah Gurley pinned an attempted layup by Eric Gaines on the backboard.
Jahvon Quinerly picked off the rebound and Brandon Murray was called for a foul, setting Wade off.
“I got the technical because I got to have their back,” he said. “We can’t keep having this happen. I’ve got to stand up and have their back; so I had their back and those guys had my back to come back fighting like that.
“I’m proud as hell of them,” an animated Wade said. “I’ve got to stand up for them; we just can’t sit down and keep taking it.”
Alabama regained the lead with seven unanswered points, but LSU trimmed the deficit to four with 22 seconds left and then one at 68-67 on a 3-pointer by Murray with 5.8 seconds to go before running out of time.
Ellis hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to give Alabama a three-point edge, and Gaines’ 3-point attempt at the horn bounced off the back of the rim instead of tying the game.
“I'm really, really proud of our guys,” Wade said. “Really, really pleased with how they fought tonight.”
While the end of the first half was promising, the Tigers found out at halftime they would be without senior forward Darius Days for the remainder of the game.
Days turned his ankle in the first half and played just 12 minutes while scoring five points. Wade said Days suffered a sprained ankle, but the injury didn’t appear to be too bad.
It was just another major hit for LSU, which was without injured point guard Xavier Pinson. He missed his third consecutive game with a sprained knee.
“We’ve got to go back and clean some stuff up, but we're going to get some guys back,” Wade said. “Hopefully, we'll figure it out.”
Center Efton Reid again battled foul trouble in the second half and fouled out with 3:52 to play in the game.
Eason finished with a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and added 10 rebounds, while Murray also topped his previous career-best with 19 points.
“There's no such thing as moral victories; nobody on the team likes a loser,” Eason said. “So we're not we're not happy by any means necessary.
"Regardless of if we tied the game, you know, we ultimately lost.”
Jaden Shackelford led Alabama with 26 points, while Quinerly had 17 and Ellis 12.
LSU was outrebounded 44-36 and the Tigers had 20 turnovers, which has been a big problem lately, while forcing the Crimson Tide into 17.
LSU’s defense also held Alabama without a 3-point field goal in the second half.
The Tide missed all 15 of their shots from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes after going 7 of 19 in the first half.
“I'm really proud of our guys,” Wade said. “We've obviously got to clean up the turnovers and the defensive rebounding, but to come in here and battle like this.
"When we're full strength and we get everybody back healthy, we’re going to be one tough opponent.”