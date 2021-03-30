LSU faced these situations plenty of times recently and came up empty, so perhaps it carried some significance when sophomore third baseman Cade Doughty stepped to the plate in a close game with the bases loaded and two outs Tuesday night.

Doughty pushed a line drive into center field, a double that cleared the bases and gave LSU a six-run lead in the second inning. The Tigers went on to beat South Alabama 11-1 inside Alex Box Stadium, their second win in the past seven games.

South Alabama (13-10) initially struggled to throw strikes, allowing LSU (17-8) to stretch its lead. The Jaguars issued 10 free passes — eight walks and two hit by pitches — through three innings, and LSU capitalized on the mistakes while getting a few timely hits, something that didn’t happen enough last weekend against Tennessee.

One of them was Doughty’s double, which highlighted a six-run inning. Already ahead 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with two outs against junior left-hander Tyler Lehrmann. All three players reached because of either a walk or hit by pitch.

Then freshman right fielder Dylan Crews tapped an infield single in front of the mound, junior left fielder Gavin Dugas walked and South Alabama changed pitchers before Doughty’s at-bat. He smashed the first offering. Doughty scored on a double down the right field line by junior designated hitter Cade Beloso, and the Tigers led 7-0 by the end of the inning.

LSU tacked on another run in the third, sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski homered in the fourth and Crews hit a two-run bomb in the seventh. It was Crews’ eighth home run this season, tying him with Doughty for the team lead.

The leadoff hitter most of the season, Crews batted third as LSU experimented with him deeper in the lineup. As part of the change, freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan batted leadoff and freshman Will Safford batted second. Crews recorded a season-high four RBIs.

While the competition didn’t match what LSU faces in the Southeastern Conference, the Tigers marginally improved on the offensive trends that contributed to their losses against Tennessee, striking out seven times, down from their 11.5 average in conference play.

LSU also stranded eight runners and went 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position, but the second inning provided plenty of distance as LSU cycled through pitchers.

LSU hadn’t used its bullpen much the last two weeks because its starters usually lasted deep into games, and with a series against No.1 Vanderbilt beginning Thursday, the Tigers relied on their relievers. Eight pitchers appeared. No one threw more than two innings.