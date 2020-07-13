LSU safety JaCoby Stevens, cornerback Derek Stingley and linebacker Jabril Cox have each been named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, the school announced Monday morning.
The Bednarik Award is given annually to the nation's Defensive Player of the Year. The Tigers have had two players win the award — safety Tyrann Mathieu (2011) and cornerback Patrick Peterson (2010) — since it was first given in 1995.
Stevens, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior, is expected to be one of the team's top playmakers in 2020. He's a versatile defensive back who can play deep in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage. He returned for his senior year after a productive 2019 season in which he recorded 85 tackles, ranked third on the team with 8½ tackles for loss, ranked second with five sacks and recorded three interceptions.
Stingley was voted a consensus All-American as a true freshman and was unanimously named the Southeastern Conference's Newcomer of the Year. He led the league with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally, and ranked second nationally with 21 passes defended. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Dunham School graduate is thought to have been the most impactful and decorated true freshman in the history of the program.
Cox was a two-time All-American linebacker at North Dakota State, and he signed with LSU as a graduate transfer for the 2020 season. The 6-foot-4, 231-pound Missouri native helped win three FCS national championships with the Bison, and he recorded 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in his career.